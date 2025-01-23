Report: Broncos Assistant Chris Banjo Targeted for Jets STC Job
Another Denver Broncos staff member might be on his way out of the door.
FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday that new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is targeting Broncos assistant Chris Banjo for their special teams coordinator position. The report was corroborated by 9NEWS' insider Mike Klis, who relayed via sources that Denver "doesn't want to lose Banjo."
"As of noon Wednesday the Jets had yet to formally request permission to interview Banjo from the Broncos – the team had just hired Glenn as its head coach," Klis wrote. "But the request to interview Banjo is expected to be submitted, a source said."
A former NFL defensive back for 10 seasons, Banjo was hired by Broncos head coach Sean Payton in 2023 to work under special teams consultant Mike Westhoff and coordinator Ben Kotwica. Westhoff resigned due to health concerns in November and Kotwica was fired last week.
Denver's special teams unit produced a veritable star in Marvin Mims, an All-Pro and Pro Bowler who led the NFL in punt return average. But the group, too, had its share of warts this season — including a blocked game-winning field goal against the Chiefs and a fair-catch interference penalty amid a loss to the Chargers — that culminated with Kotwica's dismissal.
Banjo, 34, could be tapped to succeed Kotwica if he doesn't land with the Jets, who are also interested in Broncos executive Darren Mougey for their general manager vacancy. Among the finalists, Mougey is conducting a second interview with Gang Green on Thursday.
Should the search venture out-of-house, the Broncos may not look further than ex-Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi, who was Payton's special teams coordinator in New Orleans from 2019-2021.
"If Rizzi doesn't get the head job in New Orleans, sources say four teams – most notably the Broncos and Chicago Bears – would like to make Rizzi their new special teams coordinator," wrote Klis, adding Thursday that the Bears are no longer expected to hire Rizzi.
