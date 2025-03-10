Broncos Suffer Blow in Starter Signing With the Titans
The Denver Broncos have been busy over the past 24 hours. After re-signing four of their own free agents, the Broncos signed San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga on Monday.
The Broncos are also reportedly "in the mix" to sign Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw. And the mandate to get that deal done just intensified with the news of Broncos linebacker Cody Barton signing a three-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.
"The Titans are signing LB Cody Barton to a three-year, $21 million deal, per The Insiders," Pelissero posted on X.
It's a bit of a blow to the Broncos, but it's frankly about seven times what Barton has been making on a per-year basis. Denver must not have wanted to go that high on him.
But it's a huge payday for the hard-working former Utah Ute. Barton arrived in Denver last spring on a one-year deal to replace Josey Jewell in the starting lineup alongside Alex Singleton.
When Singleton went down with a season-ending ACL injury in Week 3, Barton became Denver's go-to guy at linebacker. And Barton also helped bring along Justin Strnad.
A 14-game starter, Barton notched 106 tackles for the Broncos last year (53 solo), 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and two interceptions. He also scored a defensive touchdown in New Orleans back in Week 7.
2024 was Barton's third straight season north of the 100-tackle mark, albeit with three different teams. He's been relegated to being a one-year mercenary for the last little bit, so it's good to see him get a little bit of security in the form of a three-year deal in Tennesee.
Once again, this puts a heavier emphasis on the Broncos either securing Greenlaw, or finding linebacker help somewhere else in the veteran ranks, because it's currently a massive roster hole. The NFL draft awaits, but free agency is the forum for teams to fill immediate holes.
We'll find out if the Broncos are able to get something done with Greenlaw to pair with Singleton as the starting duo with Drew Sanders and perhaps a rookie or two for depth. Stay tuned.
