Courtland Sutton Trade Rumor Re-Emerges; Team Insider Responds
The 2024 NFL draft came and went, and Courtland Sutton remains a Denver Bronco. This, despite swirling trade speculation and at least one team — the Pittsburgh Steelers — purportedly eyeing the former Pro Bowl wide receiver.
The hot stove was cranked back up on Monday when former Steelers star-turned-budding newsbreaker Antonio Brown reported "a big name WR trade to the Steelers is close to done," cryptically adding, "Can’t have two WRs with the same #," alluding to Sutton and Pittsburgh's George Pickens, both of whom wear No. 14.
However, while Brown could have the scoop and a big-name receiver may be heading to the Steel City, that receiver is not Sutton, 9NEWS' Mike Klis counter-reported Monday evening.
"It’s not Courtland. No plans to trade him," Klis posted on X. "As Paton and Payton let Broncoland know in recent weeks, Sutton in good standing."
What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Sutton is entering the penultimate campaign of his four-year, $60.8 million extension inked in 2021. He has $27.6 million remaining on his deal, roughly $25 million of which is non-guaranteed.
The 28-year-old, who led the Broncos in receiving last season, skipped the start of voluntary offseason workouts earlier this month, allegedly disgruntled over his deal. Team brass subsequently attempted to tamp down his nonattendance.
“I mean, it’s 100 percent voluntary. It’s the first week of the offseason program," general manager George Paton said on April 18. "[Head coach] Sean [Payton] has talked to Courtland; I’ve talked to Courtland. He’s in a good place, and I’ll just leave it at that.”
Unless blown away by an offer, the Broncos appear inclined to hang on to Sutton as a primary weapon for first-round quarterback Bo Nix — the continued WR1 in a corps that also features Marvin Mims, Tim Patrick, and rookies Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!