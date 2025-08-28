Broncos Preseason Star WR Courtney Jackson Joins NFC Nemesis
Courtney Jackson is taking his talents to a Denver Broncos foe in the Pacific Northwest.
Jackson, a preseason fan-favorite wide receiver, has joined the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad after being waived by the Broncos at final cuts, The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson reported Wednesday.
"Courtney Jackson had wanted to stay with the #Broncos practice squad but when they didn't immediately offer he took the offer to go to the Seahawks," Tomasson added.
Jackson is among several now-former Broncos players who landed in new locales following the NFL's roster trimdowns, including cornerback Damarri Mathis and offensive tackle Xavier Truss, who were claimed on waivers by the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, respectively.
An undrafted rookie out of Arkansas State, Jackson stood out amid a log-jammed Broncos WR corps and excelled in each role thrust upon him — as a receiver and returnman. He made a tough 20-yard grab in the preseason finale at New Orleans; created a dazzling 26-yard punt return in the following exhibition versus Arizona; and added a blazing 30-yard rush in that same game for good measure.
The 5-foot-11, 179-pound Pittsburgh native appeared poised to make the team. Until he didn't.
Ultimately, Denver opted to carry only five receivers on its initial 53-man roster (Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Trent Sherfield) after purging six from the 90-player offseason squad (Jackson, Michael Bandy, A.T. Perry, Jerjuan Newton, Joaquin Davis, and Kyrese Rowan).
The Broncos re-signed Bandy and Perry to the practice squad on Wednesday. The others, like Jackson, sought other endeavors.
“One thing that was noticeable, I would say, our first year I can’t tell you the length of the meeting," Payton said Tuesday of the cutdown process. "There’s always… [General Manager] George [Paton] and I are meeting daily leading up into, call it the final meeting the night before. I can’t tell you an hour or two hours, last year [it was] an hour, two hours. But last night was closer to six hours. There was a lot of discussion, film. It was very evident that we’re deeper. I would say, just strictly based on the length of the meeting and the process itself, that was very clear. I think it was evident in the preseason games as you watched them. When the second wave or the third wave went in, you saw good football.”