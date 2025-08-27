Two Former Broncos Claimed on Waivers After Roster Cuts
A pair of players whom the Denver Broncos axed as part of final roster cuts have already found new NFL homes.
According to media reports, former Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis and offensive lineman Xavier Truss were claimed on waivers Wednesday by the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, respectively.
The Broncos did not make any such claims.
A 2022 fourth-round pick, Mathis started 11 games as a rookie and six as a sophomore for Denver, but logged just one start last season due to the emergence of Riley Moss. He fell further down the depth chart this offseason — all the way to CB6 — after the club used its first-round selection on CB Jahdae Barron.
This outcome was inevitable in more ways than one for Mathis, whose release saved the Broncos roughly $3.4 million in salary cap space. Prior to Tuesday's cutdown deadline, ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposed that the Panthers swing a trade for Mathis, reuniting him with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
"Mathis' best season came with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in Denver, and he hasn't been able to reach those same heights since Evero left for Carolina," Barnwell wrote. "The Panthers are set with Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson and nickel corner Chau Smith-Wade as their three starting corners, but Mathis could push the 28-year-old Jackson and serve as Carolina's primary reserve on the outside."
After pink-slipping Mathis, the Broncos opted to carry five corners on their 53-man roster: Patrick Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillian, Kris Abrams-Draine, Barron, and Moss.
An undrafted rookie out of Georgia, Truss joined the Broncos following the 2025 NFL draft and competed as a deep reserve during the offseason program, training camp, and the preseason.
Denver retained nine offensive linemen on its initial Week 1 roster, with second-year former undrafted free agent — and popular trade target — Frank Crum making the cut over Truss, backing up starting tackles Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey.
“Just the athleticism. He’s been a player [that] we’ve had three teams call on him," head coach Sean Payton said of Crum on Tuesday. "It’s the upside and the size and the athleticism, his feet, his protection. We have a clear and a really good vision for what we think he can become. That ceiling is high. You can tell there are other teams doing their homework the same way.”