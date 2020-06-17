Report: Broncos' DB Kareem Jackson Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Denver Broncos are still six weeks out from the beginning of training camp. Traditionally, the team would be completing its Phase 3 of its Offseason Training Program.

But a little thing called the coronavirus has thrown a wrench into the Broncos' plans. Players haven't been allowed to step foot in the team's UC Health Training Center for months and the actual football practice associated with OTAs has been scrapped.

In April, while the pandemic was sweeping and gripping the nation, Broncos' star linebacker Von Miller contracted COVID-19. And now, we have news that another key Bronco has tested positive.

You hate to see anyone contract the virus but the good news is, at 32 years old, Kareem Jackson is in prime physical shape. He's literally a world-class athlete, so he has that going for him.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the most at-risk people for COVID-19 are those who are 65 and older and/or those who have co-morbidity concerns. In other words, those who are 65-plus and have heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, or any other immunocompromised condition, are the most at-risk. That doesn't mean people outside that at-risk demographic shouldn't take the bug seriously. Quite the contrary.

However, the vast majority of those who contract COVID-19 recover fully. That favors Jackson's odds in a big way.

Jackson was one of the Broncos' organizers of the peaceful Black Lives Matter protest march a week and a half ago at the Colorado state capitol. Some wondered, fairly, whether he may have contracted the virus then, despite the heavy use of masks by the throngs in attendance. More likely, though, he picked it up elsewhere according to a report by Benjamin Allbright.

Jackson will have to be quarantined for two weeks, which does bring up a concern for the NFL in terms of managing the coming season. If more than one player on a team tests positive for COVID-19, they'll have to be isolated from the club for 14 days, at which point, the team in question will have to have a guy who can step in and fill the void.

But the guy who steps in and fills the void is likely going to be one who spent a lot of time in the same position room as the quarantined, which could result in multiple players contracting the bug at the same time from the same position. Then what happens?

These are potential pitfalls the NFL is currently trying to create protocols and contingencies to overcome. The league fully intends on playing out its 2020 season, but in so doing, it will have to be ready to roll with the COVID-19 punches.

Miller fully recovered from COVID-19 and here's to hoping Jackson does as well. Miller detailed his experience with the virus in a sitdown with the Washington Post, describing it as "frightening."

Miller had an additional risk due to his asthma condition. Thankfully, he bounced back and there's every reason to hope and expect Jackson will, too.

The news of Jackson's positive test comes on the heels of several Dallas Cowboys' players also contracting the bug, including star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

