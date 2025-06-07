Veteran DL D.J. Jones: Broncos' FA Haul Features 'Game-Changers'
The Denver Broncos re-signed defensive tackle D.J. Jones this offseason, although there was much speculation that he had played his last down in the Mile High City. The veteran trenchman even garnered a raise from the Broncos, earning $13 million annually on his new three-year deal, up by $3 million.
Jones was a bigger domino to fall than perhaps many Broncos fans realized. After all, every one of the team's three big outside free-agent signings had a history playing with Jones.
Tight end Evan Engram played with Jones at Ole Miss. Safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw played with Jones with the San Francisco 49ers. However, if you ask Jones, it was the Broncos' 2024 body of work that did the talking in the team's free-agent recruiting talks, more so than his ties to Engram, Hufanga, and Greenlaw.
“I don’t think I had to do too much. I think what we did last year spoke volumes," Jones said following Thursday's OTA session.
Yes, Jones goes back with Engram to their shared alma mater, but he poured blood, sweat, and tears onto the same field with Hufanga and Greenlaw on the Niners' defense. That adds some sand to Jones' testimonial on both.
“They are game-changers. Just go back and watch the film," Jones said of Hufanga and Greenlaw. "Don’t even watch highlights, just watch them play after play and you’ll see. [Hufanga] had a pick today. They’re special, both of them.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Broncos Country is eager to see both in action, but Greenlaw has been sidelined with a quad injury suffered during the offseason, after he'd signed with Denver. It caused a bit of a panic, as Greenlaw's injury history is considerable, as is Hufanga's.
If the Broncos can keep both on the field this year, though, this defense has the chance to be the NFL's best. Denver finished as a top-10 defense last year, ranking seventh in yards and third in points allowed, while leading the NFL in sacks (63). The Broncos also finished third against the run.
Throw in first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron and the return of inside linebacker Alex Singleton, and, on paper, it's hard to find a weakness in Denver's defense. But the game isn't played on paper, as we know, and winning the offseason rarely translates to stacking victories in the standings come the fall. Still, Jones sees the makings of a top-five unit this year, as he's been around to see the Broncos defense grow under coordinator Vance Joseph.
“That’s special to say that it has gotten better over time," Jones said. "It’s always been a defensive organization, but it feels great to be a part of a top-five unit now.”
The Broncos had a very productive offseason, filling multiple roster holes with players poised to impact the team immediately and in the future. Sean Payton knows that to fully realize this team's potential, and that of the individual free agents the Broncos signed, he'll need Lady Luck on his side.
Injuries are a part of the game, but since Payton arrived as head coach, the Broncos have worked meticulously to make their own luck. It's paid dividends so far, which is why Denver was arguably the best free-agent landing spot for Hufanga, Greenlaw, and Engram.
“Injury is part of the game," Hufanga said earlier this month. "[Hall-of-Famer] Troy Polamalu always told me, ‘It’s a 100 percent injury rate regardless.’ For you to go in, you have to understand what comes with it. So every injury that I’ve came along, I think it’s just a testament to who I am and to battle through adversity through those moments. [It is] something that I’ve taken in and wear on my sleeve when I go out on the field.”
Hufanga has been out on the grass playing next to his new safety partner, Brandon Jones. Sporting the No. 9 jersey, Hufanga looks and plays like Polamalu.
Greenlaw has attended Denver's voluntary minicamps, but he's not been cleared to participate. But it's still good to see him there.
The Broncos will hold their mandatory minicamp next week, running June 10-11. From there, it's the long slog of the six-week NFL summer before training camp hits in late July.
Recommended Articles
It's safe to say that on the heels of a 10-win season and the first playoff berth since Super Bowl 50, the Broncos' 2025 campaign might be the most anticipated season since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset.