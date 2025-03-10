Report: Broncos Bring Back Veteran DL D.J. Jones
The Denver Broncos struck a lucrative deal on the eve of NFL free agency, re-signing defensive lineman D.J. Jones to a three-year contract worth "around" $13 million annually, according to media reports.
The agreement — which won't become official until 2 p.m. MT on Wednesday, the start of the new league year — was seemingly confirmed by Jones on his X account.
Jones, 30, completed a three-year, $30 million pact that he inked with Denver in 2022. The former 49er appeared in all 17 games this past season, notching 21 solo tackles, three quarterback hits, and three pass breakups. He finished as Pro Football Focus' 33rd-ranked interior defender among 118 qualifiers.
Broncos general manager George Paton revealed at last month's Scouting Combine his intention to bring back Jones, who served as a key cog on a stout defense that finished top-10 in opposing yards per rush, opposing rushing touchdowns per game, and opposing rushing yards per game.
"We really like D.J.," Paton said on Feb. 25. "We’d love to have him back, and we’ll have those conversations.”
Jones is the third impending free agent whom the Broncos re-signed Sunday — hours before the opening of the league's legal tampering window — along with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and long snapper Mitch Fraboni.
The Broncos' next order of (in-house) business could remain on the defensive line, with starting DE Zach Allen reportedly seeking an extension "in the neighborhood" of $25 million per season. Allen, who earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2024, is entering the final year of his deal.
