ESPN Analyst: Dre Greenlaw Will Take Broncos Defense 'To Another Level'
The NFL is no longer sleeping on the Denver Broncos. That's especially true of the Broncos' defense.
One national media outlet after another has projected Denver to field the NFL's best defense in 2025. The latest comes in the form of ESPN's Mina Kimes, who ranked the Broncos as the No. 1 defense. During a recent NFL On ESPN television segment, former NFL defensive lineman Marcus Spears concurred with Kimes and rendered a modestly bold prediction about Dre Greenlaw's impact on the Broncos.
"The Broncos are going to be a major issue for people when they start trying to either run or pass. And I always look at it from that prism, because, if you have a significant weakness in one, it doesn't allow you to be a really good defense," Spears said. "And the Dre Greenlaw move, to me—who I think, barring injury, would be in the conversation for the best linebacker in the NFL—I think that's going to take them to another level. And the level of physicality—him and [Talanoa] Hufanga is going to bring in the run game, as well."
Broncos Country has been excited about the addition of Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga, but it's possible that the moves are still being undersold. All either veteran needs is a little good fortune by way of the injury bug, and the Broncos will be looking like geniuses for signing them.
Plenty of misgivings have been expressed surrounding the injury jackets of both players, but the Broncos are confident they can keep the two former San Francisco 49ers on the field. Both free-agent signings were paid well, but each contract was structured to account for the risk.
The Broncos finished as the NFL's third-ranked rushing defense last year, but Greenlaw and Hufanga could help them climb to the top spot. Against the pass, the Broncos finished 19th, but both veterans will bolster that aspect of the defense, as will first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron.
Greenlaw's tenure in Denver started off with a little scare when he suffered a quad injury during offseason workouts. Back in May, Broncos head coach Sean Payton assured fans that Greenlaw would be good to go for training camp.
“He’s on schedule," Payton said of Greenlaw. "He’s doing well and will be a full participant in training camp.”
Even though he's recovering, Greenlaw was present for all of the Broncos' offseason training program. He didn't participate in drills and team work, but he was out there with his jersey and helmet being a good teammate and example.
Meanwhile, Hufanga was out there for all of Denver's offseason program, and working alongside Brandon Jones, it's clear that the safety position is going to look a lot different this year. Hufanga garnered First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2022 before the injury bug derailed his early-career momentum.
Again, the Broncos are betting on both Hufanga and Greenlaw being healthy for the next two seasons. If that happens, as Spears says, watch out for this defense.
Even if it doesn't happen, the Broncos still have the horses to field a top-five defense. Combined with one of the better special teams units in the NFL and an ascending offense quarterbacked by Bo Nix, the Broncos are going to a "major issue" for opponents, just as spears said.
