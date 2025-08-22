5 Overlooked Questions About Broncos’ Defense Ahead of Preseason Finale
With the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints coming up, the Denver Broncos still have a lot to figure out on defense. We know the Broncos are projected to field one of the NFL's best defenses, if not the best, but there are still some questions about the depth and a few roles.
Entering the preseason finale, let's get to the big Broncos questions on defense.
Does Jordan Jackson Lock Up the Sixth DL Spot?
The Broncos' sixth spot on the defensive line is still up in the air, but Jackson is the current leader in the clubhouse. This question is more about whether he can keep the Broncos from trading for an outside piece here.
When compared to the other players on the roster, Jackson has a clear lead, but if he doesn’t stand out in the finale, the Broncos could look elsewhere to upgrade. There could even be a cap casualty or two around the league that the Broncos decide to jump on.
Can Delarrin Turner-Yell or Keidron Smith Make a Final Push?
Right now, the Broncos seem to have their safety spots on the roster locked up, but Turner-Yell and Smith both will get a final chance to make a push. What they can do on defense will obviously be key, but so will their special teams contributions.
Both have made a couple of splash plays on defense, but they have largely struggled in the Broncos' two games so far. JL Skinner, P.J. Locke, and Sam Franklin all seem way ahead, with the two former being defensive and special teams players, and the latter being a core third-phase player.
Will Levelle Bailey Carry Practice Play to the Games?
Bailey had a great start to training camp, but it did not carry over to the games. As a former safety, he looks smooth and quick in coverage, but against the run, everything seems delayed.
Over the two preseason games, Bailey has been late in reacting to the run, and while he has made some tackles, they've been after some yards were gained because of the delay in his processing. As a depth linebacker, you want to see improvements against the run, but also on special teams, where he has struggled dating back to last year.
Can Jahdae Barron Lock Up a Starting Spot?
Is Barron a starter? Right now, the answer is no, but with one game left, he will have a chance to take it over. Ja’Quan McMillian is the Broncos' starting nickel at this point, and that was made clear against the Arizona Cardinals.
The starters sat out that game, and McMillian was one of them while Barron played 21 snaps. Even on the preseason as a whole, McMillian has played five snaps compared to 32 for Barron. It will take a lot from Barron, like showing more consistency and tightness in coverage, to overtake the spot.
Can Sai’vion Jones & Que Robinson Lock Up Key Roles?
Both of these rookies have struggled against the run, while flashing as pass rushers, and that could help them earn a role, but not a key role. As liabilities against the run this preseason, odds are, it’ll get worse in the regular season against starter-quality opponents.
So, if Jones and Robinson want a key role in the rotation, they have to show more as run defenders. Without that, they may be limited to situational pass-rusher roles, which are needed, but might not be what the Broncos are hoping for out of them, especially with Jones. At least Robinson projects to be a core special teams player.