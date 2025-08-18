Former Broncos QB Breaks News of Own NFL Signing
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Ben DiNucci turned newsbreaker Monday, reporting via X that he's signed an undisclosed contract with the Atlanta Falcons.
"Football news. I signed with the Falcons this morning. Source - myself (credible)," DiNucci posted on social media.
Originally a 2020 seventh-round pick of the Cowboys, DiNucci spent two years in Dallas and had a stint in the now-defunct XFL before joining Denver's practice squad for the 2023 campaign. The James Madison product inked a reserve/future contract the following January, but was released four months later.
"His ability to get in the huddle, out of the huddle, execute the play, get to the right receiver, and distribute the ball," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of DiNucci upon his signing. "[There is] nothing really flashy. He’s a good decision-maker, and he’s pretty accurate. You know exactly what you’re getting, and his decisions and football IQ are really strong. Those are some things that sometimes you can’t appreciate until you have a preseason game, and you have a young quarterback and the clock’s ticking. There’s a calmness, a demeanor, and a little bit more experience with him—although he’s still young. I do see the arm talent and the athleticism, so [he is] someone we want to work with.”
Last year, DiNucci bounced around from the Buffalo Bills to the New Orleans Saints. Now he'll stay in the NFC South, presumably competing with Easton Stick for the third QB job behind Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins.
The Broncos, meanwhile, appear intent on going into the fall with franchise signal-caller Bo Nix and veteran backup Jarrett Stidham atop the depth chart, potentially leaving free-agent addition Sam Ehlinger on the outside looking in for the 53-man roster.
“It’s a topic," Payton said last week of keeping three QBs. "So when we discuss these, how many players last year were claimed at quarterback? How many players were claimed as later-round picks? We get these percentages to help us predict. We felt like [RB] Jaleel [McLaughlin] two years ago was going to be a practice squad player. Then at San Francisco, I think he has 120-some yards, and it’s like, ‘Well, there goes…’ So we discussed those risks, and for long hours, you’re right on it. We discussed that.”