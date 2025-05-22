4 RBs Broncos Should Consider Trading For to Upgrade the Room
Even though the Denver Broncos added RJ Harvey through the draft, there are still questions about the team's running back room. Harvey could be a great addition, but the rookie's third-down usage is in question, due to concerns about his pass protection and receiving ability.
After Harvey, the Broncos are betting on development from Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson. So, while Harvey could be a great piece, there's a valid concern about a room around him lacking an experienced veteran.
It's all the more pressing, considering that the Broncos fielded one of the NFL's worst rushing offenses last season. With May almost in the books, Denver's ability to improve the room is limited, but a handful of veterans could be available via a trade.
Let's examine four running backs the Broncos would be wise to at least pick up the phone and check on.
Travis Etienne | Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars may be willing to move on from Etienne, as he is in the final year of his contract and they have options behind him. The Jaguars drafted Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen last month, and have Tank Bigsby and Keilan Robinson on the roster. With Etienne in the final year of his deal with the other options the Jaguars have, they could decide to move on.
While Etienne wouldn’t solve the Broncos' problems for a pass-blocking back, he'd provide solid receiving options and quality rushing. In three years, Etienne has two seasons breaking 1,000 rushing yards, and while he has six career fumbles, five of them came in his rookie season. His usage was cut in 2024, and he also missed two games with an injury, but he still had some success working in varied rushing schemes.
The issue is that Etienne's efficiency has been terrible for two seasons. That would be a risk for the Broncos, but it would likely keep his cost low.
Etienne would cost Denver over $6.1 million on the salary cap for 2025, but then he would be an unrestricted free agent. Likely a one-year rental for Denver, it would keep the cost low to acquire him via trade.
Takeaway: While Etienne has a recognizable name and is a former first-round pick, he isn’t the type of player the Broncos should be looking for in a trade, as he would complicate their plans to use Harvey.
Breece Hall | New York Jets
Before the draft, it was reported that the Jets would make Hall available via trade if they landed Asthon Jeanty. The Jets didn’t land Jeanty, so Hall may not be available via trade.
The Jets also have Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, both added via the 2024 draft. Allen was the Jets' more efficient back last season, so with the new coaching staff, they could decide to make a change and move Hall.
While Hall isn’t a great blocker, he is decent enough and would improve the Broncos' pass protection ability from the position. He can also be a threat as a receiver, though drops have been a significant issue for Hall throughout his career.
Hall is a good runner and can fit in with what the Broncos do in their running schemes, and he's efficient. However, he does have a serious issue with fumbles with nine in his career, six of them last season.
So, there would be a risk with Hall due to the fumbling issues and concerns over his receiving ability. He could still make an impact as part of the room and might be better suited working in tandem with someone like Harvey.
The cost to acquire Hall wouldn't be a lot, nor would his hit to the salary cap be, as Hall would count for only a little over $3.4 million in 2025. He, like Etienne, would run the risk of being a short-term rental as he is also entering a contract year
Takeaway: Hall has clear issues on the field that you’d hope a change of scenery would improve, but he would upgrade one key area the Broncos need, although he'd come with some risk relative to ball security. There may be cheaper and better options in free agency if they want to target a pass protector specifically.
Kenneth Walker III | Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks have reportedly made two running backs available in a trade, with Walker being the one they want to move more. Zach Charbonnet is the other back, but the Seahawks reportedly want to keep him, which might mean they will have a higher asking price for him than they would for Walker.
Walker has similar issues as Etienne, as he isn’t a pass protector. Walker is one of the worst pass-protecting running backs in the NFL, but he is a competent receiver and a solid runner. Because of his talent in those two areas of his game, he can help lift the floor of the Broncos room.
But pass protection is the priority, as the Broncos don’t currently have one in their running back room. Walker would be a good option for Denver, though, because he has only two drops and two fumbles in his career. Outside of 2024, he's been an efficient runner, and in 2024, he had issues upfront with the offensive line, which wouldn't be the case in Denver.
Guess what? Walker is another player at risk of being a one-year rental, but he is the cheapest option so far. He would only cost $1.85 million against the salary cap, which could easily fit within the Broncos' salary-cap situation.
Takeaway: Despite not being a pass protector, Walker would still be a decent addition because he could help the passing game as a receiver and the offense as a runner. He would balance out well with Harvey and give the Broncos another between-the-tackles option as a runner.
Tyler Allgeier | Atlanta Falcons
Even with Bijan Robinson, the Falcons still need a backup, but with Allgeier in the final year of his deal, they could look elsewhere for that player. Trading Allgeier would give Atlanta some capital back, instead of aiming for a compensatory pick, which he may not even bring.
Allgeier is the best option on this list because he is, by far, the best pass protector among these four backs. He's one of the better pass-protecting backs in the NFL, and he also would upgrade the Broncos' rushing ability between the tackles. While his receiving usage has been limited, he's decent enough to be used there, but if the Broncos believe in Harvey as a receiver, pass-catching prowess is less important for a new addition.
Allgeier might actually cost the most to acquire via a trade, but he'd be the cheapest option on the salary cap, as he would count only $1.1 million if the Broncos picked him up. At the very least, it would be well worth a call as his pass protection would be a massive upgrade and give Denver a legit runner between the tackles and in short-yardage situations, beyond Estime.
Takeaway: The Broncos should make the call and try to make a trade here. It would give them the upgrades now, and if Estime makes significant improvements this season, the Broncos could let Allgeier walk in free agency.
If Estime doesn’t make those improvements, the Broncos could work on bringing Allgeier back. He would fill their biggest needs at the position while giving the team options in the room going forward.