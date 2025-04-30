Broncos GM Provides Rationale on Drafting P Jeremy Crawshaw
Perhaps more surprising than the Denver Broncos' perceived "reaches" in the 2025 NFL Draft for second-round running back RJ Harvey and third-round wide receiver Pat Bryant was the selection of sixth-round punter Jeremy Crawshaw.
The Broncos took Crawshaw, the top-rated punter in this year's class, at pick No. 216 overall following a trade-down with the Houston Texans that also netted them No. 241 overall (tight end Caleb Lohner).
When the dust settled, general manager George Paton provided background on how it all came to be — and why.
“We were working the board. Those were kind of our two targets," Paton said of Crawshaw and Lohner in his post-draft press conference last Saturday. "We felt if we traded back, we might be able to get two if we didn’t get one and it worked out. Again that doesn’t always work out, it worked out this time. In regards to the punter, we felt like he’s the best punter in the draft. I think he was the only one drafted but [a] big kid, athletic, grew up playing rugby and cricket. This guy’s got a really big leg, and look at his growth that he’s had over the last couple of years. The net wasn’t as high as this year but in the past, we feel like he can do everything: punt for distance, directionally, controlled hang, really good holder, good teammate. We feel really strong about him.”
An Australian native and rugby convert, Crawshaw logged a career 46.4 yards per punt across 190 boots across five seasons with the Florida Gators, earning second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.
The 23-year-old told reporters he had a "fair amount" of contact with Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi during the pre-draft process and anticipated hearing his name called on Day 3.
“[My] expectations were to be drafted," Crawshaw said. "[I’m] very confident in the abilities and what I’ve put on tape to show teams. I know that I’ll be a good addition for the team anywhere that I went.”
Crawshaw is the first punter drafted by Denver since Riley Dixon, a 2016 seventh-round choice. Ironically enough, the former is in line to replace the latter after Dixon defected to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this offseason.
Standing between Crawshaw and the starting job is veteran P Matt Haack, whom the Broncos signed to a one-year deal in March. Haack — now on his eighth NFL team — previously spent two seasons under Rizzi with the Miami Dolphins.
“Coming in, I’m excited to just compete [and] go against some other people with great talent," Crawshaw said. "Matt Haack has already been in the league for a long time, and I’ve watched a lot of film on him. I’m kind of just looking forward to competing. It will just be a bit of fun.”