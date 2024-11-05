Insider Reveals Additional Reason Why Broncos Traded Baron Browning
Coming off of an unfortunate showing against arguably the most dangerous team in the NFL and falling 41-10 to the Baltimore Ravens, the Denver Broncos shook up the roster and the NFL landscape with two moves on Monday.
Prior to the Baltimore loss, the Broncos had previously led the NFL in EPA/Play against the pass (now down to third on the season). But the Ravens shook up the immediate and long-term perspective along the team’s defensive front.
With former third-round pick Baron Browning moving to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2025 sixth-rounder and former seventh-round outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper signing a four-year, $60 million extension with $33 million guaranteed, the Broncos secured stability and opportunity at the edge position going forward.
How does the move of Browning for the Broncos impact the defense for the remainder of the 2024 season?
The Broncos will now be without one of their three primary edge rushers that helped the defense play like one of the most formidable units and pass rushes in the NFL to this point in the season (despite this previous week’s showing). Browning had entered the season as the team’s base package starter along with Cooper.
Browning had previously been a more impactful pass rusher than Cooper. Typically, Browning would stay on the field with Cooper subbing off for speed pass rush ace Nik Bonitto in sub packages.
Bonitto has a lot to gain following the move of Browning. After playing a majority of the snaps while Browning was out with a foot injury, Bonitto showed serviceable play setting the edge against the run in Denver’s more gap-penetrating defensive front, while still showcasing the ability as one of the better speed rushers in the NFL.
If Bonitto can prove to be more than a pass-rush specialist over the back half of the season, he could and should be in line for a massive payday soon as well. He's set to hit free agency following the 2025 season. Given where Bonitto’s run defense is today compared to when he entered the league, he has an excellent chance to become a much more impactful three-down player.
Of course, the snaps won’t all simply shift to Bonitto. Given the Denver defensive front is built on waves of depth as opposed to one superstar player (although the way Zach Allen has played this year, maybe he is more of a Batman than a Robin), the next in line for a large snap count jump should be third-round rookie Jonah Elliss.
Consistently earning the third most snaps at outside linebacker during Browning’s time and essentially playing the same amount over the previous three weeks, Elliss’ solid run defense on top of his ascending pass-rush impact (he had five pressures in Week 7 and Week 8) should give Broncos Country plenty of excitement for the exceedingly young 21-year-old) edge defender.
Denver also has a few potential edge rushers in the wings that could wind up solid rotational pieces, not only for the rest of 2024 but potentially going forward: former USFL standout Dondrea Tillman. After an outburst in his first NFL game in Week 3, recording two sacks, Tillman played as Denver's fourth edge rusher, accumulating 68 snaps and six pressures from Weeks 3 to Week 6.
Tillman lost his snaps when Browning came back from injured reserve. With the veteran gone, Tillman could have a chance to stand out once again in a rotational role.
The Broncos also have former third-round selection Drew Sanders coming back to the roster at some point this season. After an inconsistent rookie season at the inside linebacker spot last season, the Broncos planned to shift Sanders to the edge to better utilize his pass-rushing ability while still being able to play him in coverage from time-to-time.
We learned from 9NEWS' insider Mike Klis on Monday that Sanders' return factored into the Broncos' calculus for trading Browning.
"One reason for moving Baron Browning was OLB Drew Sanders close to returning from PUP with Achilles injury. Broncos also like OLB Deondra Tillman and have OLB Andrew Farmer on practice squad," Klis wrote on Monday.
Whether that was the right decision was widely debated this offseason prior to Sanders suffering an Achilles injury in mid-April during the team’s offseason program. He could theoretically be activated off of the PUP list soon and play a role at edge during the back half of the season.
In the relative future, the Broncos are likely solid at the edge rusher position. With Cooper locked up, Denver has a bonafide starter on one side, while Bonitto has a chance to earn even more than what Cooper just garnered for his pass-rushing profile.
The real questions revolve around Elliss growing into a player who earns an additional 15 to 20 snaps per game and whether or not Tillman or Sanders can play 15-20 snaps themselves.
Given the value of the edge rusher position (especially in the AFC West), arguably the second-most valuable position in football, the importance of depth at the heavily rotational defensive front positions, and the uncertainty long-term beyond Cooper, the Broncos could very well go back to the well early in the draft to fortify their pass rush to pair with their defensive backs as the heartbeat of the defense.
Outside linebacker would obviously fall behind wide receiver, offensive tackle, and defensive tackle in priority as the Broncos' most probable first-round positions of need, but if the team identifies an edge as the best player available when on the clock, they certainly could go back to that well early in the 2025 NFL draft, given what is known about the depth of the room at this point in the season.
