Broncos Rookie Jahdae Barron Alludes to Future Number Change
Denver Broncos first-round pick Jahdae Barron debuted at rookie minicamp earlier this month rocking his team-issued No. 12 jersey — and judging by his comments afterward, the do-it-all defensive back doesn't appear long for Paxton Lynch's old digits.
“It’s just for right now, but I’m enjoying it. If it’s [No.] 12, it’s [No.] 12 and I’ll wear it with a lot of pride," Barron told reporters on May 10.
As it stands, Barron becomes the 18th player in franchise history to wear No. 12, last assigned to linebacker Kwon Alexander in 2024. Other notable names to don the number include former quarterbacks Charley Johnson and Gus Frerotte and kicker Gary Kroner.
Barron wore No. 7 during his career at Texas, but that number — made famous by John Elway — has long been retired in Denver. It's more adaptation for the 20th overall selection, transitioning from college to the pros.
"I’m trying to learn the play schemes, the concepts that the offense is running now at this level—a lot of different motions, [and] a lot of different shifts," Barron said. "So I’m just adjusting it and putting it into my game.”
"[The coaches] are going to push me," he added. "They’re going to continue to push me and everybody, everybody on board they continue to push. I told the corners today [to] just take in the moment and be committed to the process without being attached to the results. Everybody doesn’t get these opportunities to come in here, to have a rookie mini camp. So just not taking it for granted.”
Regardless of the number displayed on his uniform, Barron will be an essential component to a Broncos unit that boasts reigning Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Patrick Surtain, and All-Pro pass-rusher Nik Bonitto.
At least through a few practices, he's everything the organization thought they were getting on draft night.
“The same things again," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of what he saw from Barron in camp. "We’re putting in some base coverages. I would say [he is] exactly what we saw on tape: smart, savvy. If you’re watching closely, some people transition and stop very quickly. He has really quick twitch. I’d say he’s sticky in coverage. I think he’s one of those players that already at a young age understands splits. I worry sometimes with the corners that… If you’re defending every route, you’re defending no route. He’s really savvy as to a tight split, he eliminates 80 percent of what could be run. You feel a veteran player.”