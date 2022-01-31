The 2022 Denver Broncos could look quite different than previous iterations of the team.

Given that the average roster turnover for a team is 25% any given offseason, the fact that the Broncos currently hold five top-100 picks in the 2022 NFL draft, and are in possession of the fifth-highest cap space in the league (just over $40 million according to Spotrac), there should be plenty of new faces on next season’s version of the squad.

One position that surely will have some new players featured in 2022 will be that of the linebacker (or off-ball for those that want a separate designation from the outside, edge-rushing types). With Denver set to lose both its 2021 opening day starters at the position in Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell, as well as its next most senior contributor in Kenny Young, the makeup of the middle of the defense is very much in the air this offseason — outside of 2021 draft pick Baron Browning,.

Whom the Broncos look to add at linebacker is still undetermined as well. While Denver is going to use an outsize-zone rushing attack and a West Coast-based passing offense according to new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the specifics of what he wants from his defense remains to be seen.

What kind of scheme Denver’s new defensive coordinator wants to run, can greatly change the body type and skills desired at the linebacker position. Regardless of the scheme though Denver may consider retaining one of its linebackers set to hit free agency.

According to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, the player the Broncos should retain this offseason is Jewell — the team's 2018 fourth-round draft pick.

The Broncos would probably like to retain at least one of their two off-ball linebackers this offseason as they transition to a new coaching staff. Rookie third-rounder Baron Browning showed promise, in particular, to close out the season, as he recorded a 75.3 coverage grade over his final five games of the season, which ranked eighth among off-ball linebackers. Coming off his first season as a full-time starter in 2020, Jewell posted an 83.5 grade through Week 2 before losing for the remainder of the season due to injury.

Jewell earned 65.0 or better grades in run and pass defense in 2020 on over 1,000 total snaps played and generated 11 quarterback pressures as an occasional pass-rusher.

Drafted out of the University of Iowa, Jewell was considered an extremely intelligent linebacker who lacked the size and athleticism to be a great NFL player. However, in Vic Fangio’s scheme, Jewell quickly became a solid contributor on defense proving the rule that instincts and processing, along with quickness (Jewell recorded a 6.8s 3-cone drill at the Combine in 2018, ranking in the 94th percentile all time for the drill at his position), can win at linebacker in today’s NFL.

It was unfortunate for the Broncos to lose Jewell as early as they did this season. As stated in the PFF article, Jewell logged excellent scores at the end of the 2020 season and to start the 2021 campaign.

There were multiple games this season, especially in Denver’s four-game skid over Weeks 4-7, where the linebacker play was a key reason for the Broncos losing the game. If Jewell were healthy, who's to say whether any of those games turn out differently.

Furthermore, while Jewell could have easily packed it in and prepared for the offseason after suffering that injury during the final year of his rookie contract, he stepped up as a mentor and leader on the defensive side of the ball.

According to former Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, Jewell was at every practice, game, and bus ride and in the ear of the team’s young defensive players, specifically Browning. Donatell heaped praise on Jewell as being key in helping develop some of the Broncos’ young defenders.

Whether or not the Broncos will re-sign Jewell depends on a multitude of factors, but if the market is lukewarm for the veteran coming off of a very injury-abbreviated season, the Broncos might be wise to retain his services for 2022 and beyond.

