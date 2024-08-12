Report: Ex-Broncos S Justin Simmons Meeting with Falcons
The free-agent sweepstakes are becoming an NFC South arms race for former Denver Broncos star safety Justin Simmons.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Simmons is holding a two-day meeting with the Atlanta Falcons, who have a need at the position and a "potential answer" in the four-time All-Pro.
This comes on the heels of last week's visit with the New Orleans Saints, which culminated in Simmons leaving town sans deal.
Simmons was released by Denver on March 7 in a cost-cutting move that saved the club $14.5 million against the salary cap, a chunk of which went toward paying his replacement, Brandon Jones, who inked a $20 million contract just days later.
Set to turn 31 in November, Simmons has been the victim of a wonky NFL safety landscape despite a decorated resume and the most interceptions (30) of any defensive back since 2016. He had no known tryouts until New Orleans called.
However, with the regular season around the corner, Simmons appears likely to put pen to paper — somewhere, at some point. In addition to the aforementioned interest, he reportedly held "very fruitful exploratory discussions" with the Indianapolis Colts, whom the Broncos defeated in Sunday's preseason opener.
The Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles are also among possible suitors connected to Simmons in recent months.
