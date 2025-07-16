Popular Analyst Predicts Monster Season for Broncos QB Bo Nix
Not only does Kay Adams believe Bo Nix will avoid a sophomore slump, but the prominent NFL analyst foresees a massive step forward for the Denver Broncos quarterback in 2025.
"Bo Nix, 4,000-plus [passing] yards. I like this one a lot. ... Once Bo got comfy last year, he completely lit it up. If you take his final 10 [games] of the year and pace that out over a full season, that is a 4,300-yard, 41-touchdown pace," Adams said on Tuesday's episode of her FanDuel show, Up & Adams.
"And now he's got more weapons as he heads into year two. Give me all the Bo Nix stock for 2025."
Starting all 17 regular-season games, Nix completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a rookie in 2024, setting multiple league and franchise records while leading the club to its first playoff appearance in nearly a decade.
The former Oregon star was able to thrive despite the absence of a running game and a lack of proven weapons not named Courtland Sutton. The Broncos rectified that this offseason by adding RBs JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, WR Pat Bryant, and tight end Evan Engram amid free agency and the Draft.
While some estimate only a modest uptick for Nix this fall, others forecast a significant leap into the next tier of professional passer. His stock is, as Adams exclaimed, skyrocketing toward the football heavens.
"Give me over 4,089 for Bo Nix in 2025 after he logged 3,775 passing yards as a rookie last season," A to Z Sports' Kyle Crabbs wrote on July 3. "The improvements to the weaponry should give Sean Payton the needed firepower to kick Denver's passing attack up a notch, and Nix now has a year of NFL seasoning under his belt. I like the mix."
"The biggest shock to me when I was researching whether to buy this take was that John Elway does not have a top-five passing yards season in Broncos history. Just tells you how much the game has changed over time. While the take sounds like it would be an incredible feat for Nix, it would only take a slight improvement from his rookie year," Crabbs' coworker, Destin Adams, affirmed. "Nix only needs to add 314 yards to his total from 2024. He will be more comfortable at the NFL level and in Sean Payton's offense. And Payton will likely have more trust in his QB, which will lead to him opening up more of the playbook."