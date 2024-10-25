3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Panthers in Week 8
After the Denver Broncos throttled the New Orleans Saints 33-10 in Sean Payton’s, they put themselves back in the win column with a 4-3 record. Payton’s squad has won four of its last five games and will host the 1-6 Carolina Panthers on Sunday for Week 8’s matchup.
Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero returns to the Mile High City where he was the Broncos' defensive play-caller under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett in 2022. Evero was a long-time assistant in the NFL, earned his first coordinator job in Denver, but declined the team’s interim head coach position when Hackett was fired.
Payton was then acquired by the Broncos via trade with the Saints, which led to Evero’s release and allowed him to sign with Carolina in 2023 under Frank Reich. Evero is in his second season with the team and first year under head coach Dave Canales. Even former Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell followed Evero to the Panthers, but he remains questionable to play on Sunday after being ruled out of last week’s game with a hamstring injury.
Denver is currently 2-0 against the NFC South with victories over the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and welcomes a Panthers team that’s on a four-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Broncos are 1-2 in games played at home this season and remain in third place in the AFC West, just one game behind the Los Angeles Chargers.
By no means have the Broncos earned the right to overlook any team in the NFL, let alone the Panthers. Upsets occur every week, truly making pro football the biggest league of parity and this game is no exception.
What will it take to secure the win? Here are three crucial keys to a Broncos victory over the Panthers in Week 8.
Nix & Franklin Must Heat Up
Broncos rookie receiver Troy Franklin’s coming-out party came at the expense of the Saints last week, nabbing five receptions for 50 yards. The fourth-round pick from Oregon was the team’s leading receiver in the game and demonstrated that he had a fundamental connection with his former Ducks teammate Bo Nix.
There’s also Alex Forsyth, who’s started the last two games at center, further connecting these three offensive starters. Throughout six games, Franklin has recorded 12 receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown, but as exciting as Nix and Franklin have been in recent weeks, the Broncos offense is still thirsting for consistent playmakers.
While the rest of the NFL is surging with wide receiver trades, Broncos Country has been left to ponder the possibilities of Denver acquiring another receiver, especially since team captain Courtland Sutton failed to record a catch against the Saints.
Instead of giving up draft capital for an aging playmaker with an injury history, perhaps Payton is already utilizing newer resources in Denver. Remember, there was a Broncos tight end sighting in New Orleans as Lucas Krull nabbed three receptions for 41 yards on four targets and was the second-leading receiver behind Franklin.
Evero commands a defensive unit that is ranked at the very bottom in the NFL, allowing approximately 34 points per game. Carolina also surrenders 8.0 yards per play against the pass, which should allow Nix and the Broncos offense to effectively move the chains.
It’s very rare in the NFL for there to be a throne for the taking when it comes to being ‘the man’ on offense. For Denver, the big question is who’s it going to be on offense?
Let's hope it's Nix and Franklin.
Send Young Back to the Bench
On Wednesday, Canales announced that second-year quarterback Bryce Young will start Sunday’s matchup in Denver against the Broncos. The news came just one day after veteran Andy Dalton injured his right thumb in a recent car accident.
Young, the former No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 draft, was benched following Week 2 on the heels of an embarrassing rookie year that resulted in a 59.8 completion percentage, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He was sacked 62 times, while Carolina finished the 2023 season 2-15.
So, while Young will have his chance to lead a career resurgence and prove that he can play QB in the NFL, he’s fighting an uphill battle in the Mile High City. He’s currently 0-9 in road games in his short pro career, facing a Denver defense that currently leads the league in pressures (156), second in sacks (28), and ranks third in total defense.
Denver’s defensive line, led by Zach Allen, awaits a Panthers offense that’ll surely give up sacks, as No. 99 has forced 39 total pressures and is ranked No. 1 among interior defensive linemen. The second-year Bronco has been making the case for a Pro Bowl nod totaling 32 tackles (19 solo), four sacks, nine tackles for a loss, 16 QB hits, and one safety.
Allen will be flanked by John Franklin-Myers and pass rushers Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and Jonah Elliss, who are all credited with multiple sacks in just seven games played. To make matters worse for the Panthers, cornerback Patrick Surtain II has been a full participant on the practice field this week in Denver.
In 2024, Young has thrown three interceptions, has been sacked seven times in four games, and hasn’t thrown a touchdown this season. Jack Plummer will presumably suit up as the Panthers backup QB and is currently listed as the team’s practice squad signal-caller.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound rookie from Louisville could be asked to lead Carolina’s offense should Young be unable to complete the game by injury or by poor performance.
O-Line Must Keep Momentum
The most impressive offensive contribution to the Broncos’ win over the Saints was that the offensive line was dominant. In right tackle Mike McGlinchey’s first game back from injured reserve, Denver’s starting five logged 225 rushing yards, averaging 6.4 yards per play. The unit's efforts allowed running back Javonte Williams to record two touchdowns, while the rest of Denver’s rushers averaged well above five yards per carry for the entire game.
For a third time this season, the Broncos O-line refused to surrender a single sack in the entire game on Nix. In fact, the Broncos O-line is tied for first with the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills for the fewest sacks allowed (9) this season, contributing to Nix’s dual-threat rushing attack.
As Broncos Country well knows, a team goes as far as its big men in the trenches allow it to on both sides of the ball. As Nix continues to take baby steps in Payton's complex passing game, an effective rushing attack must be the strength of the Broncos offense.
Carolina is currently surrendering 162 rushing yards per game, making them one of the worst defenses when it comes to stopping the run. The Panthers could also be without three defensive starters as Jewell, defensive end A’Shawn Robinson, and safety Nick Scott have all been listed as limited on an injury report that featured 18 total players.
Meanwhile, the Broncos practice report showed just five players on the list with McGlinchey and backup right tackle Alex Palczewski as limited, making Denver a very healthy team headed into Week 8.
The Broncos O-line must feast on Panther patties with an aggressive run game. Instead of giving his unit scraps off the heap, Payton should feel obliged to dispatch his O-line to enforce its will on an opponent likely to submit early and often.
Happy five, stay alive.
