Former Broncos RB Signs With Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have signed a former Denver Broncos running back. Mike Boone joins the Mike McDaniel rushing attack in South Beach.
Boone is a former undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati who spent two years with the Broncos, spanning the Vic Fangio and Nathaniel Hackett head-coaching regimes. Although he never started any games, Boone appeared in 17 contests as a Bronco, carrying the ball 28 times for 137 yards (4.9 avg), while catching three passes for 53 yards.
When Sean Payton arrived as head coach in 2023, Boone was allowed to hit the free-agent market, where he signed with the Houston Texans. Appearing in nine games in 2023, Boone only had 12 touches for 63 yards, and the Texans waived him in December.
From there, Boone was signed to the Carolina Panthers' practice squad, and bounced back and forth to their active roster when the regular season rolled around. As a special teams contributor, Boone brings a versatile value, which is a big part of why he's still out there competing and playing in the NFL, now with Miami.
At 30 years old now, Boone is closer to the end of his career than the beginning. But in a creative rushing scheme like Miami's, perhaps the cookie can crumble in his favor, and he gets some touches.
Boone had a very healthy rushing average in Denver, so it's unclear why Payton opted to let him depart. He can catch the ball out of the backfield on a more than passable level, and he brings third-phase value.
It's no wonder why the NFL has maintained its interest in Boone, even if he hasn't been a starter. He originally entered the league as Minnesota Vikings college free-agent signing in 2018, where he spent the first three years of his career before joining the Broncos.
After Boone departed the Mile High City, Payton doubled down on Javonte Williams, who still had two years left on his contract at the time. The Broncos drafted signed Jaleel McLaughlin as a college free agent that spring, and while he's still with the club, Williams has since departed for the Dallas Cowboys.
The next year, Payton drafted Audric Estime in the fifth round. This past draft, the Broncos selected RJ Harvey in the second round, and signed veteran J.K. Dobbins to round out the room.
Throw in incumbents like Tyler Badie and Blake Watson, and the Broncos have a very interesting running back battle shaping up, even if the top three spots are locked and occupied by Harvey, Dobbins, and McLaughlin.
As for Mike Boone, we wish him well in his new NFL home. We want to see the ball break in his direction at some point before he hangs it up.
