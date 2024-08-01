Former Broncos DL Mike Purcell Signs With Patriots
Another former Denver Broncos starter has found a new NFL home. According to multiple reports, defensive tackle Mike Purcell has signed with the New England Patriots.
It's crazy to think, but Purcell originally joined the Broncos five years ago. He spent 2019-2023 in Denver, spanning three different coaching regimes and earning a big contract extension in 2020.
Alas, just as Purcell was building up a head of steam, he suffered a season-ending injury shortly after signing his three-year, $14M extension.
Frankly, Purcell never was able to return to the level he had been playing at before that foot injury. But he did stick around as a starter and, later, a role player on the Broncos' defensive line.
All in, Purcell started 37 games over his five-year Broncos tenure, totaling 2.5 sacks and 166 tackles (116 solo). He was never an interior pass-rush specialist, but when he was on, he was an excellent run stopper.
The Broncos opted not to re-sign Purcell, instead signing Malcolm Roach, and later acquiring John Franklin-Myers via trade to bolster the team's new-look defensive line. After finishing at the bottom of the league against the run, it was time to make some changes upfront.
Purcell joins linebacker Josey Jewell (Carolina) and safety Kareem Jackson (Buffalo) as a long-time Broncos defensive starter who signed elsewhere this year. Safety Justin Simmons remains a free agent.
Happy trails to 33-year-old Colorado native and University of Wyoming alum.
