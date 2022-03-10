NFL GM Slams Broncos for Making Russell Wilson Trade

Skip to main content
'Past His Prime': NFL GM Criticizes Broncos Over Russell Wilson Trade

Blowback by the league exec.

The 10,000-foot-view among onlookers is the Denver Broncos did well to pry Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in Tuesday's bombshell trade sending the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback to the Mile High City. But, because there are no absolutes in this business, a few stragglers remain.

Take, for example, two anonymous NFL general managers who confided in The Athletic's Jeff Howe their disdain over the deal.

“I think it’s a reach by Denver for a player past his prime who is a below-average leader,” one GM told Howe.

“It’s only a win for Denver if they win the Super Bowl, (and) I don’t think they will be good enough,” another said.

Such criticism extended beyond front-office execs, too. An unnamed head coach also bad-mouthed the move, believing Wilson isn't enough to leapfrog the Kansas City Chiefs nor the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West.

“Denver gave up a lot,” the coach told Howe. “(But it is) still the third-best in the division.”

Although the trade cannot be finalized until March 16, the start of the new league year, multiple reports have confirmed the Broncos parted with two first-round draft picks, two second-round choices, a fifth-rounder, QB Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round selection.

It's a steep surrendering of capital, to be sure, although Denver didn't cede three first-rounders — as the Washington Commanders reportedly offered — and escaped the blockbuster agreement without losing a foundational starter.

That's "a lot" to some, and a steal to others.

Perspective matters.

“(Draft) picks are percentages,” an NFL executive told Howe. “Players win games. Picks win fans.”

