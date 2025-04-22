Notorious Chiefs Fan Analyst Slams Bo Nix in Dubious FS1 Prediction
There's a lot of hype surrounding the Denver Broncos for the upcoming season, but one FS1 Sports analyst isn't buying it. Nick Wright, on First Things First, decided to double down on his Bo Nix take from last year, doubting his viability as a quarterback, and claiming that Nix held the Broncos back.
"People think that I need to admit I was wrong about Bo Nix. I think it's going to be a glorious Category 2 where it will be proven out the way people thought I need to admit I was wrong about Mac Jones, the older, experienced, low -ceiling/high-floor quarterbacks that look good in Year 1 don't always take that big jump in Year 2," Wright, an outspoken Kansas City Chiefs fan, said. "And in fact, sometimes they go backwards because there's so much more film on them."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Nix exceeded expectations as a rookie, but instead of saying he was wrong, Wright is taking the “wait and you'll see I am right” approach. How convenient. Kick that can down the road, eh? Wright is often castigated for his opinions, and some label him as a hot-take artist for FS1, and if this is the first you're hearing of him, you already understand why.
That isn’t all that Wright said, though. He also suggested that of the four AFC West quarterbacks, Nix is the worst of a group that includes Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and now Geno Smith. The Broncos have an over/under win total this season of 9.5 and Wright also had a comment on that.
"My favorite under of the season is the Broncos this year," Wright said. "I think they're going to end up being the worst team in that division."
This Broncos team will live or die by the quarterback position, much like every team in the NFL. But Wright predicts Nix is going to struggle and hold the Broncos back this season.
While that may be hard for Broncos fans to hear, is it possible? Sure. Is it probable? Not based on what we saw in 2024, especially with Sean Payton steering the ship.
When it comes to Wright's Nix-Jones comparison, their rookie stats were similar, but there's a significant difference between the two. Nix is far superior to Jones as an athlete.
Jones can't even compare to Nix's ability as a runner and to escape pressure and extend plays. When you add in Nix having one of the NFL's best offensive lines in front of him, along with upgraded weapons, it's dubious to project Nix taking the step back that Jones did.
Recommended Articles
Only time will tell whether Wright is correct, but it would be a shock if he is.
Become part of the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!