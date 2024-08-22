Payton Lauds Zach Wilson's Improvement Amid Broncos QB2 Battle
With the starting quarterback competition officially decided, the only mystery that remains for the Denver Broncos is who will back up newly-crowned rookie Bo Nix.
Three weeks ago, the answer was likely to be Jarrett Stidham, listed as the de facto QB1 on Denver's training camp depth chart. Stidham had multiple days running the first-string offense and started the club's preseason opener against Indianapolis.
The answer now may be Zach Wilson, unofficial QB3, a pet project of head coach Sean Payton who's displayed steady (if incremental) progress this summer — and could continue it through the fall.
“You see the arm talent, but the decision making like today, the timing—there were three throws today where he was on a little bit of a heater," Payton said of Wilson on Wednesday. "It was impressive. I would say the overall understanding of the offense, the schemes of what we’re doing and decision making. Then also, ‘One play, get on to the next.’ It’s not going to be perfect. [An] incompletion is a good play, it’s not a bad play. We’re avoiding sacks, fumbles and interceptions. The turnover-negative play differential, we talk about avoiding those things and keeping drives going. By and large, when you do that, you give yourself a chance to kick field goals or score touchdowns. It’s harder to do that overcoming some of those other things.”
Acquired from the Jets in April, the former No. 2 overall pick has completed 12 of 19 attempts for 146 passing yards and one touchdown, logging a cumulative 96.6 QB rating across second-half exhibition action. He's also been an invaluable resource to the room, if just for his 33 career starts with New York.
"With Zach, he’s been there and done that. He started as a rookie. There is a lot that I can learn from him and a lot that he has already taught me," Nix told reporters Wednesday.
Wilson will have his chance to put a stamp on the QB2 gig in Sunday's preseason finale against the Cardinals, and Payton suggested the 25-year-old will start the contest following an "outstanding" practice Wednesday.
What he does with it might determine his role in 2024.
"I don’t get to pick who goes in at what time and what reps that I get, so all I can focus on is absolutely having fun playing ball, which I have been," Wilson said on Aug. 16. "I’ve really enjoyed being out here with the guys. I love throwing the ball around and love working with [Quarterbacks Coach] Davis [Webb], too. All I’m going to focus on is whatever reps they give me and do the best I can on those.”
