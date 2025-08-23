5 Pressing Questions About Broncos’ Offense Ahead of Preseason Finale
The preseason finale is almost here, and while the Denver Broncos are expected to play their starters, it'll only be a few snaps. For nearly 40 players, this is their final chance to make either the Broncos' 53-man roster or land with another team, with a fallback on a practice squad as the backup.
For this final game, the questions focus on whether the Broncos' depth guys fighting for a spot can make a bulletproof case for the roster. Let’s get into it.
Can Blake Watson or Audric Estime do Enough?
Both of these running backs are on the outside looking in, but that should give them ample opportunities to stand out and make a final push. It would be hard for either to show enough to make the Broncos' roster at this late stage, but they're fighting for a practice squad spot, and potentially a chance to land elsewhere.
As we head into the final game, Watson is in a much better position than Estime with what each back has shown so far this preseason, but they're also two different types of backs. Watson is a speed, explosiveness, and space player, while Estime is a power runner who can thrive in short-yardage situations.
Do Joaquin Davis & Courtney Jackson Land Elsewhere?
There are two questions surrounding these undrafted rookies, as both have generated a lot of momentum in camp and preseason. Can they land elsewhere, or do the Broncos hide them to try and get them to clear waivers and make it back on the practice squad?
Based on some comments made by the coaches, it seems like the Broncos would like both on them on the practice squad, so if they hide them, that’d make sense. If they don’t hide them, hopefully, they show enough to land elsewhere because both have had a good preseason.
Do Depth Offensive Linemen Step Up?
With Nick Gargiulo done for the season, Calvin Throckmorton seems poised to be the Broncos' backup guard, but they still have other options. Clay Webb and Xavier Truss were significant commitments as undrafted rookies for the Broncos, but neither has been even average this preseason.
Offensive tackle Frank Crum made the roster last year but was a gameday inactive. He's on the outside this year, though. Can Crum make a push in the final game, or even do enough so that the Broncos don't feel safe trying to sneak him through waivers?
The Broncos will likely keep nine to 10 offensive linemen, with only eight spots currently locked up. There are still plenty of depth options who have an opportunity to step up, but there's a reason we're still asking if guys will answer the bell.
Can TE Caden Prieskorn Be a Missing Piece?
The Broncos are looking for a player due to an injury to Nate Adkins, who is a tight end/fullback hybrid. Fullback Michael Burton has also been dealing with a hamstring injury. Even with Adam Prentice signed, it was a late signing, so he is a long shot.
That leaves Prieskorn, who has that kind of skill set, but he has to show more, especially after a bad fumble against the Arizona Cardinals. That fumble could’ve been enough to kill his chances in Sean Payton’s eyes, as ball security is so vital in the modern NFL, as drives per game are dropping.
Will Sam Ehlinger Force His Way Onto the Roster?
Keeping three quarterbacks hurts the roster math, but if a third quarterback stands out enough and forces it, a team has to do it. So far, Ehlinger hasn’t done anywhere near enough to make the roster, but with one game left, he still has that chance.
Ehlinger will get the majority of the game as the Broncos look to keep Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham healthy. So, with the opportunity there, will Ehlinger make the most of the chances he will get?