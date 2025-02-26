Rob Gronkowski Responds to 'Crazy' Broncos Rumor
INDIANAPOLIS — Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski is remaining just that.
The former Patriots and Buccaneers star and future Pro Football Hall of Famer shut down a viral rumor that claimed he's eyeing a return to the NFL and would "love" to play for the Denver Broncos.
“Crazy, bro. They must know something about me that I don’t," Gronkowski told FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz on Wednesday. "I wish I still had those powers, because that would be cool if I did. But I was just in Australia for a few days. Now it’s time to relax a little. No football.”
Speculation ran rampant Tuesday at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis after 104.3 The Fan's Cecil Lammey reported Gronkowski, who hasn't suited up for a game since 2021, has been training in Colorado in preparation for next season. Lammey further insinuated Gronk is intrigued by the idea of joining forces with Sean Payton and Bo Nix in the Mile High City.
"Now healthy and motivated to return, Gronkowski could help a team get to a Super Bowl. His skill set, and championship pedigree, are something teams will be interested in," Lammey wrote.
"Could that team be the Denver Broncos? Two of his brothers, Chris and Dan, both had short stints with the team over 10 years ago and I’ve heard the Gronkowski family loves the city and the team. Not only that, but sources also tell me that Gronkowski would love to play for head coach Sean Payton, whom he worked with at Fox during the 2022 season, and likes what he’s seen from quarterback Bo Nix."
While Broncos general manager lightly entertained the scuttlebutt, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport derided it as "nonsense." And Gronk, in so many words, has now done the same.
Officially file this under "non-story."
