Sean Payton's Comment Gives Boost to Broncos' Undrafted Rookie ILB
The Denver Broncos have a formidable starting inside linebacker duo in Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw. The catch? Both have a recent injury history.
If the best predictor of the future is the past, inside linebacker depth will come at a premium for the Broncos this season. The team has modest investments in its linebacker depth, after re-signing Justin Strnad, who started eight games last season on Denver's top-five defense, and bringing in several college free agents.
Beyond Strnad, the Broncos are mostly relying on young undrafted players to serve as depth, like Levelle Bailey (2024) and rookie Jordan Turner. Turner is coming off an impressive performance in the Broncos' second preseason game, co-leading the team in tackles and notching 1.5 sacks vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
It always comes as a momentum boost when an undrafted rookie is mentioned by the head coach in a press conference this late in the NFL summer, as Turner was on Tuesday.
“Obviously, coming in like that, coming in a little later, I think he’s picked things up pretty well, and that’s a plus," Payton said of Turner. "The exposures you get in the kicking game and those other snaps are important, but he has picked things up pretty quickly. It’s been a pretty smart group, the guys that weren’t drafted.”
Turner's Resume
Turner wasn't part of Denver's initial batch of college free-agent signings following the 2025 NFL draft. He accepted an invitation to compete in the Broncos' rookie minicamp in May and was offered a contract shortly after.
Turner played three years at Wisconsin before transferring to Michigan State for his senior year. In 42 games, he posted 107 combined tackles, eight sacks, and five interceptions. Solid, but not the type production that immediately garners NFL attention.
Some players simply are late bloomers, and that could be the case with Turner. He's certainly acquitted himself well this summer through Broncos training camp and could be peaking at exactly the right time.
Diamonds in the Rough
As Payton intimated, Turner isn't the only undrafted rookie who's been competing in Denver's inside linebacker room. J.B. Brown of Kansas and Karene Reid of Utah have helped round out the room and are hoping to make the roster.
Reid notched an interception in the Broncos' first preseason game. Meanwhile, Brown hasn't really jumped off the screen, so to speak, in his two preseason exposures, with just two combined tackles to hang his hat on. Both have had their ups and downs.
The Broncos waived Brown on Wednesday, as I was writing this article, to make room for signing defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour. It's a tough break for the former Kansas standout.
Brown played on the third-team defense mostly, and in both of Denver's preseason games, the opponent was trailing by multiple scores in the fourth quarter. Playing from behind, even in the preseason, typically means that teams throw it more, which makes it a bit harder for linebackers to stockpile some stats and shine, and such was the unfortunate case for Brown.
Roster Math: Decisions Imminent
As it stands, it seems that Bailey is the favorite to be Denver's fourth and possibly final inside linebacker to make the final roster. The deadline for that decision is next Tuesday, August 26, at 2 pm MDT. But these young Broncos have one last preseason game to make their case on Saturday vs. the New Orleans Saints.
Considering the injury history of its starting duo, Denver could opt to carry two inside linebackers on the practice squad this year, leaving Turner and Reid, as well as veteran Garrett Wallow, to battle it out. The last factor to consider in the Broncos' linebacker roster equation is Drew Sanders, who suffered an early foot injury in training camp but wasn't placed on injured reserve.
As the team's 2023 third-round pick, the Broncos seem poised to carry Sanders on the initial roster, even though he's expected to miss the first two games, maybe even more. With that in mind, it wouldn't be a complete shock if the Broncos actually carry five inside linebackers on the 53-man roster out of camp.