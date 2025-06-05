Sean Payton Addresses Broncos' Interest in RB J.K. Dobbins
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton confirmed the team is hosting veteran running back J.K. Dobbins on a free-agent visit and explained the rationale behind meeting with the former Chargers starter.
"He got in last night. He's going to be in the building here pretty soon," Payton told reporters Thursday, emphasizing the "importance" of the position. "We'll have a chance to visit with him and we'll see where it goes. Another good football player that we've seen first-hand. ... We really like the group right now we're working with. It's just another opportunity to possibly bring in another good football player to help us win."
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Dobbins would have dinner with Denver's coaches and tour the facility at Broncos Park. Shortly after, the sixth-year pro shared a photo of himself landing in the Mile High City and cryptically posted a game highlight to his X account.
A 2020 second-round pick, Dobbins spent his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before an injury-marred stint in Los Angeles in 2024, for whom he managed 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns (4.6 yards per carry) across 11 starts, adding a career-best 32 receptions for 153 scoreless yards.
Dobbins' medical history is extensive — a torn ACL and ruptured Achilles' tendon chief among the list. Still, he's an experienced back who doesn't turn 27 until December and can, at the minimum, raise the floor of Denver's young room.
Dobbins would likely work in a timeshare with second-round rookie RJ Harvey, if signed. His addition would also complicate the roster statuses of those behind Harvey, including Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson.
Just last week, Payton intimated that Estime in particular is "going to get those opportunities" alongside Harvey — opportunities which now appear threatened.
“Year 2 for him. Just running style and his physicality, the things that got him drafted," Payton said on May 29. "The things that we saw. [It was] a little bit harder for him last year—for a handful of these guys. I don’t want to say the grade was incomplete, but they just didn’t have enough [touches]. He’s a back that requires enough touches. He’s going to get those opportunities.”
The Broncos' backfield is far from settled.
Stay tuned.