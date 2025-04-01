Sean Payton Reveals Why Broncos Re-Signed QB Jarrett Stidham
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is "excited" about the return of quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who re-signed with the club on a two-year contract at the onset of NFL free agency earlier this month.
Speaking at the league meetings in Florida on Monday, Payton explained why retaining the veteran backup was among the first items on his offseason to-do list.
"He brings a veteran presence, but also a young presence about him," Payton told reporters. "I know how he feels about his own abilities. We had a great room a year ago. You guys know that. It was probably unrealistic to think that we were going to have both [Dolphins QB] Zach [Wilson] and Jarrett back. So I want to see those guys obviously have success. They’re both talented players, and I think that process… I think the experience from Jarrett is helpful to [QB] Bo [Nix].”
Stidham played out his initial Broncos contract, appearing in six games while making two starts since 2023. Save for a few garbage-time appearances, he spent the entirety of last season serving as a mentor to then-rookie Bo Nix, often breaking down tape at Nix's home and imparting his experience.
"He’s a veteran. Really a smart guy," offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of Stidham last December. "We’re in those meeting rooms a lot with them, but they spend a lot of time on their own watching film. Having that veteran presence to guide the younger guys through it, they know what to look for. They have habits that they can teach the young guys. So I think that’s been invaluable."
The Broncos entered the March signing period with both Stidham and QB3 Zach Wilson unrestricted free agents. They ultimately chose to bring back the former, who inked a $12 million deal including $6.99 million guaranteed. Wilson, meanwhile, landed a one-year commitment from the Miami Dolphins.
Payton's remarks came minutes before it was reported that Denver signed ex-Indianapolis Colts and Texas Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger is tentatively expected to compete with Stidham for the No. 2 gig behind Nix — a battle the coach's favorite should win.