Sean Payton Dishes on Why Broncos Signed LB Kristian Welch
Shortly after the initial 53-man roster was set, the Denver Broncos saw an opportunity for an upgrade and shook things up. After making the 53-man roster out of training camp, undrafted rookie linebacker Levelle Bailey was waived to make room for former Green Bay Packers linebacker Kristian Welch.
Considering Bailey's impressive performance in the Broncos' preseason finale, picking off a pass and returning it 94 yards to the house, the moves came as a bit of a surprise. Fortunately, the Broncos were able to have their cake and eat it too, as Bailey passed through waivers and re-signed to the practice squad.
On Monday, Broncos head coach Sean Payton explained the decision to bring in Welch. It wasn't just Welch's performance during the Broncos-Packers joint practices last month, but also his tape.
“We still felt like inside linebacker was an area of need for us," Payton said. "We went into kind of the final 53 cut down looking at that position. He was someone that stood out on film. Obviously, we had practice tape together with him, but more importantly, just the body of work for that player."
So the proximity of practicing against him accounted for some of the Broncos' interest in Welch, but it was more so his overall NFL resume. Here's what Mile High Huddle's Zack Kelberman reported on Welch when the Broncos signed him:
A 2020 undrafted free agent, Welch spent his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before a one-year stint in Green Bay. He's tallied 13 solo tackles across 57 NFL appearances, primarily as a core special-teamer.- Zack Kelberman
As a collegian, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound defender notched 145 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass deflections, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles over 45 games for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2016-19.
The Broncos signed Welch for special teams impact. That's not an area of proficiency of Bailey's quite yet.
With Alex Singleton, Cody Barton, and Justin Strnad atop the inside linebacker depth chart, Welch is unlikely to see the field on defense, outside of the injury bug wreaking havoc on the Broncos. But now fans know how Welch ended up in the Mile High City.
For young players, Welch is a good example of how the camera is always on in the NFL. It's not just the preseason games themselves, but every single practice.
