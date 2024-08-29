Broncos Sign ILB Kristian Welch, Waive ILB Levelle Bailey
The Denver Broncos tweaked its initial 53-man roster on Thursday, signing former Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Kristian Welch, the team announced.
ILB Levelle Bailey was waived in a corresponding transaction.
A 2020 undrafted free agent, Welch spent his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before a one-year stint in Green Bay. He's tallied 13 solo tackles across 57 NFL appearances, primarily as a core special-teamer.
As a collegian, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound defender notched 145 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass deflections, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles over 45 games for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2016-19.
"Team captain with one season as a full-time starter at inside linebacker," notes his NFL.com pre-draft profile. "Welch has good size and had decent production in 2019, but he lacks the twitch and functional range expected of NFL inside linebackers. He's a technically sound tackler when he's in position, but there are too many examples on tape where his instincts and recognition failed to keep him one step ahead of the blocking scheme."
Welch, 26, will assume Bailey's role on the depth chart — the fourth off-ball 'backer behind Alex Singleton, Cody Barton, and Justin Strnad.
Bailey, an undrafted rookie out of Fresno State, survived the cutdown to 53 and tentatively made the regular-season roster following a stellar preseason that was capped off by a 94-yard pick-six in last Sunday's victory against the Arizona Cardinals.
"We liked him and we liked the athletic ability," general manager George Paton said of Bailey on Tuesday. "Obviously [Head Coach] Sean [Payton] had a big impact in getting him to come here with the phone call. [He’s] young, athletic and plays with his hair on fire. We think he’s just going to keep growing and keep getting better."
The Broncos reportedly will attempt to re-sign Bailey to the practice squad assuming he clears waivers.
