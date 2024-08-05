Sean Payton Reveals Stat Hinting at End of Broncos' Injury Curse
Ever since Payton Manning and Gary Kubiak departed from the Denver Broncos, the franchise's winning ways followed right behind them. The last winning season the Broncos clawed their way to was in 2016, with Trevor Siemian as the starting quarterback.
That was eight years ago.
While the Broncos had several notable players over that time, the mental toughness has diminished significantly, and that's a direct symptom of having terrible, uninspired coaching. When Sean Payton took the reins last season, Broncos Country saw firsthand what a top-tier head coach could do for a team.
The 1-5 start had many questioning whether the Broncos were doomed to another head coach who couldn’t right the ship, but then Payton led a Mile-High magical turnaround that saw the team win five straight games, for of which were against playoff-bound opponents. We saw a spark and a toughness from the Broncos that was thought to be lost, but Payton reignited the flame.
In his most recent presser, the Broncos head coach was asked whether toughness matters.
“I think it matters a lot. I think it matters a lot to their health during the season," Payton said on Saturday. "We saw that a year ago. Two years ago, we were 32nd [in the NFL] with 134 guys that missed a game because they were injured, 134. Last year, I think we had 33. We were first in the league. I think you have to build callus.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
We've seen Payton implement a training camp schedule with the Broncos working six days a week with only one rest day to build up the callus he mentioned, but it’s not only to strengthen the body but the mind as well. Payton talked about how mentally challenging this long stretch has been for his players and coaches.
“Our game is [tough]," he said. "I think we’re training not just the physical tools and technique, but we’re training the mental toughness, and the grind and what’s necessary to be successful”
Being a savvy veteran coach, Payton understands that the game's mental side is just as important as the physical aspect. There’s no way the Broncos fight like they did after the 1-5 start without being locked in mentally.
The team's spirits never broke, and the players' hearts were still in the right place because Payton is a motivator and a proven winner. Buy into the process, and you’ll see results.
In 2023, the Broncos started the season wholly crashing and burning, but the team gutted out the final stretch with an 8-9 record and a playoff push. Payton improved the team's record by three wins in the standings in Year 1.
The Broncos of old were dog-walked by the rival Kansas City Chiefs, with 16 straight losses, but finally conquered Patrick Mahomes and company with the right coach and mentality. Going forward, Denver will be a confident team despite the odds or perceived lack of talent.
Payton will maximize every team member, whether physical or mental, to push the Broncos beyond the fears of defeat. No longer will the NFL's best teams be seen as an insurmountable mountain for Denver to climb but an opportunity to make a statement.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!