Titans Suffer Injury Blow Ahead of Week 1 Clash with Broncos
Football is back as NFL training camps kicked off across the fruited plain. As exciting as the return of football is, it always comes at a price.
Injuries are part of the game. Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders was carted off the field on Saturday, Day 2 of training camp, with a leg injury. We don't yet know the severity or his prognosis.
On the other side of the country, the Tennessee Titans lost a recent first-round pick, when wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a fractured collarbone. The Broncos host the Titans in Week 1, and from the initial reports, they'll be without Burks.
"Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered a fractured collarbone here at their stadium practice, per me and Tom Pelissero," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport posted on X. "Burks will undergo further tests, but he’s expected to miss the start of the season at least. A frustrating outcome for the young pass catcher."
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Burks' NFL career has been cursed. He's been injured in every single season since the Titans drafted him at No. 18 overall in 2022 out of Arkansas.
Burks dealt with turf toe as a rookie, missing games as a result. In Year 2, he suffered an LCL sprain in his knee. More missed time.
Last season, Burks suffered a knee injury during practice. The Titans placed him on season-ending injured reserve shortly after to undergo surgery.
The 2025 campaign was supposed to be different. But Burks has already dealt with a setback.
The Broncos defense was already licking its chops at the prospect of facing a Titans squad in the season-opener quarterbacked by the 2025 No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Cam Ward. Rookie quarterbacks making their first-career start in the season-opener have an atrocious track record.
Just ask Bo Nix, who lost his first start to the Seattle Seahawks in last year's season-opener. He had a rough first couple of weeks before getting on track, leading the Broncos to a playoff berth.
Suffice it to say, most day-one rookie starting quarterbacks don't fare that well. Ward will have to deal with a Broncos defense that led the league in sacks last year, a unit that is returning every starting on the defensive line, including the rush linebackers.
It's not going to be an easy matchup for Ward and the Titans. He'll need all the help he can get.
But it's also important that the Broncos don't look past the Titans. Over recent years, the Broncos had a nasty penchant for playing down to their competition, although that worm has turned with Sean Payton at the helm.
Still, the Broncos will want to capitalize on their first two games — the Titans at home followed by the Indianapolis Colts on the road — because the competition begins to get a lot stiffer in Week 3 at the Los Angeles Chargers and Week 4 in Denver vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
We'll see how it plays out. Meanwhile, there's a lot of summer football left to be played.
Recommended Articles
Thoughts and prayers go out to Burks. What a maddeningly frustrating development for the talented young wideout.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!