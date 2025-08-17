Broncos QB on Troy Franklin's Ascension: 'It's Hard to Put into Words'
Calling it a quantum leap might be hyperbolic, but Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin has taken some big steps in Year 2. A 2024 fourth-round pick out of Oregon, Franklin served as Bo Nix's top target in college, but although they were both drafted by the Broncos in the same class, that chemistry didn't bear much fruit initially.
We shouldn't be too surprised, though. When both a quarterback and a receiver are enduring the rookie trial-and-error learning curve, each player has to focus on his own problems, and not everyone is going to progress and acclimate at exactly the same rate, especially when playing different positions.
Since the Broncos' offseason training program began, Franklin has been turning heads. He's been able to translate that momentum into training camp and, most importantly, the preseason games, including the Broncos' 27-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.
Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who started Game 2 with Sean Payton resting Bo Nix and the first-teamers, had himself another big showing, too. Stidham was able to find Franklin twice on two touchdowns vs. the Cardinals.
Stidham has been there from the beginning to see Franklin's progress, and when he was asked about it following Saturday night's win, he had to grope for the words to describe just how far the former Duck has come.
“It is hard to put into words because he has grown so much since last year," Stidham said of Franklin. "You can tell he is playing with so much confidence right now. I think he is going to help our offense in a really big way. I know the guys in our room are really excited about that and looking forward to it.”
Franklin finished with four receptions on five targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns. He simply looks... different out there.
You can believe that Nix was one of the most excited Broncos to see Franklin's touchdowns in Game 2. The Broncos have worked to build the nest around Nix, drafting three wide receivers in the past two years, signing tight end Evan Engram, and cultivating a dynamic and explosive running back room.
With Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., and Engram on the first-team offense, Franklin's ascension, if he's able to complete it, would give Nix an arsenal to write home about. He might not be a finished product quite yet, but Payton says that Franklin's ascension is happening before our eyes.
“Yes, it’s happening, and I’m excited. I think we just got to be smart because he’s playing two spots, but he’s having a really good… He’s had a really good camp," Payton said of Franklin on Saturday night. "He’s confident. I’ve said this a bunch of times, it has to happen on the field, and you guys that have covered this team or any other team, you see it in the preseason every year. Some players begin to make some plays, and it carries over. So that’s why these games are important."
From Franklin's perspective, he seems to attribute his new form to simply being more comfortable and knowing the playbook.
“I think I’m just more comfortable, got a little bit more freedom to go out there and just play," Franklin said post-game. "And also just knowing the offense as a whole.”
Devaughn Vele seems to have the current upperhand as the Broncos' third receiver, but that could change quickly when the regular season arrives. Franklin has added some weight to his frame this offseason, but he's playing with an explosiveness that Vele simply doesn't have.
Vele is a reliable possession receiver, but Franklin brings that speed and twitch. One of the improvements Franklin needed to show the coaches in Year 2 was better ball tracking and he's done that. The reliability of his hands was always going to be the make-or-break key to him reaching his NFL potential and with that aspect dramatically improved, look out for No. 11.