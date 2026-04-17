25 Best NFL Draft Fits for the Broncos — Ranked by Round and Impact

The 2026 NFL draft is right around the corner, and the Denver Broncos have been working diligently to whittle down their board to the best possible fits. In his pre-draft presser alongside head coach Sean Payton, GM George Paton said they've zeroed in on six targets in the second round, but the Broncos' entire board probably sits at around 100 players.

When evaluating a prospect's fit for a team, it's easy to see the scheme and traits, but the intangibles, medicals, and character are more difficult to assess. With that in mind, I'm going to break down 25 of the best fits for the Broncos throughout the 2026 NFL draft.

Eli Stowers | TE | Vanderbilt | Round 2

Stowers could give the Broncos a legitimate receiver at the tight end position, even with Evan Engram on the roster. With one year left on Engram's deal, Stowers could serve as an athlete who continues to develop as a rookie before taking over the starting job completely in 2027.

Stowers's athleticism would help lead to an immediate impact.

Mike Washington Jr. | RB | Arkansas | Round 2

The Broncos need more in their running back room to protect for a potential J.K. Dobbins injury. Washington brings a bit of everything to the table, but has plenty of power to contribute as part of a three-headed rushing attack.

Even on a handful of touches a game, at most, Washington could have a major impact on the offense.

Jacob Rodriguez | LB | Texas Tech | Round 2

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) gets into position during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There would be a chance for Rodriguez to immediately earn a starting job, but it seems unlikely after the Broncos re-signed Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton. Denver would also have the option to rotate its linebackers, as it did with Strnad and Dre Greenlaw late in the season.

If linebacker were a rotational position, Rodriguez may be the top guy for the second round.

Gennings Dunker | OL | Iowa | Round 2

Dunker can play tackle or guard and be a left-side depth piece. He has serious starting potential in case of injury.

While offensive line isn’t a rotational position, Dunker has the makings of being a 10-year starter in the NFL. He would give the Broncos a legitimate starting guard option to replace Ben Powers in 2027, and if Dunker were to come along quickly, that could happen before the 2026 season.

Jake Golday | LB | Cincinnati | Round 2

There is a lot more development needed for Golday, particularly in his downhill run defense, but he could step in if there is an injury. Unlike Rodriguez, Golday seems like an unlikely option to rotate at the position, but he has one of the highest ceilings in this class at the position.

Sam Roush | TE | Stanford | Round 3 or 4

Roush could make a bigger impact as a rookie than Stowers because his blocking ability enables him to affect all offensive plays. Drops plague Roush's receiving ability, but he looks like a legitimate in-line tight end option to be a potential starter and an upgrade over Adam Trautman.

Jonah Coleman | RB | Washington | Round 3 or 4

Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Coleman is a power back with great receiving ability and sound pass protection. He fits in so well as the third back in the Broncos' room, and could step in as the top guy if Dobbins goes down with an injury.

Nate Boerkircher | TE | Texas A&M | Round 4

The blocking ability and potential with Boerkircher are elite, and he could step in and immediately be the Broncos' best blocking tight end. While his impact as a receiver might be more concerning, Denver needs to improve its blocking from the position.

Febechi Nwaiwu | OL | Oklahoma | Round 4

Nwaiwu has the versatility to play four of the five spots on the offensive line to give some depth and versatility to fill in for injury, but he also has the potential to be a starting guard in the NFL. He brings power, with solid enough mobility to give Denver a potential Powers replacement.

Tacario Davis | CB | Washington | Round 4

The Broncos love their cover-3 scheme, and Davis is a natural fit for it. He's a physical player who shows he can toe the line without crossing it.

With Riley Moss entering the last year of his deal and a trade entirely plausible, Davis could be someone brought in to be a starting boundary corner in the perfect scheme for him.

Marlin Klein | TE | Michigan | Round 4 or 5

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) warm up before the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Klein could develop as a blocker and be that in-line tight end who can eventually be an upgrade over what Trautman brings to the position. Right now, Klein is solid all around, but needs development to be more than a depth piece in the room.

Ar'maj Reed-Adams | OL | Texas A&M | Round 5

Few guards in this class are a better fit for Denver than Reed-Adams. He has many similarities to Powers in how he wins and loses reps, as well as similar concerns with his pass protection. The versatility is there to work in the Broncos' multiple-concept run game.

Caden Barnett | OL | Wyoming | Round 5

Barnett is similar to Reed-Adams in how he fits with the Broncos, both in the scheme and as a replacement for Powers. Barnett's physical traits need to be developed to be more consistent and reliable, but he has the football IQ.

Drew Shelton | OL | Penn State | Round 5

Shelton fits the Broncos' scheme, and while he needs a year or two to develop, that actually helps his fit with the Broncos. They have their starting tackles in place to give Shelton the time he needs to develop.

Ephesians Prysock | CB | Washington | Round 5 or 6

Washington Huskies cornerback Ephesians Prysock (7) reacts after a play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Husky Stadium. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

If the Broncos have no intention of trading Moss, but feel they won’t be able to extend him, then they could look at a developmental option. Prysock fits the scheme as a cover-3 prototype, but he's so raw as a player that he needs to develop for a year or two before being put in the starting lineup.

Jackie Marshall | IDL | Baylor | Round 5 or 6

Marshall is a traits-based prospect, and the Broncos have looked at those types of players on the defensive line, though they haven’t taken many shots. The tools and traits are there, but he is still a project on the line who could be worth the shot for Denver, with Zach Allen locked up and Sai’vion Jones as a potential starter.

Noah Whittington | RB | Oregon | Round 6

Whittington is a smaller back, but his center of gravity is ridiculous, making him so tough to take down. Due to his size, he needs to be part of a rotation and could be an ideal third option for a team like Denver, with Dobbins and RJ Harvey as its top two backs.

Kaden Wetjen | Returner | Iowa | Round 6

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) runs against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Deshon Singleton (8) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Is Marvin Mims Jr. safe ? Even if he is, the Broncos could look to add a returner to make their kickoffs more dynamic and give them a returner option to replace Mims if they're unable to re-sign him. Wetjen can also fill the gadget role on offense that Mims has had.

Diego Pounds | OT | Ole Miss | Round 6

The Broncos have their tackles in place, but they have to look to the future at the position, so taking a developmental tackle to compete with Frank Crum would be a wise decision. Pounds may not have the versatility, as he has been a left tackle for his whole career, but he fits the scheme, and with technical improvements, could be an NFL starter at the position.

Trey Moore | Edge/LB | Texas | Round 6

The Broncos have hunted for this player prototype with Drew Sanders and are now moving on to Jonah Elliss, which raises some doubts about Moore. However, Moore still fits the scheme quite well and could step in on special teams and contribute immediately.

Adam Randall | RB | Clemson | Round 6 or 7

Randall is a power back who can work as a receiver out of the backfield, though his hands are not overly reliable. He is a former receiver who was moved to running back because of his hands, but there is room to grow as a runner.

Carsen Ryan | TE | BYU | Round 7

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Carsen Ryan (20) rushes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Ryan is an in-line tight end who is good enough as a blocker and receiver to change the math in Denver's in-line alignment. He is a mix of Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins, with what he could bring to the offense as a depth piece.

Jalen Huskey | DB | Maryland | Round 7

Huskey is a versatile defensive back who can play any role. With how the Broncos have developed their defensive backs, particularly at safety, over the past few years, Huskey is worth a shot.

For a seventh-round pick, he could contribute immediately on special teams and has starting potential as a potential Brandon Jones replacement.

Owen Heinecke | LB | Oklahoma | Round 7

The Broncos have a lot of developmental linebackers, and they have tended to love the mold Heinecke fits. He is a developmental player who is still learning football and how to be a linebacker, but he would add to the room to compete with the undrafted free agents the Broncos currently have as their depth.

Haynes King | QB | Georgia Tech | Round 7

King fits with the Broncos if they want a versatile quarterback to use similarly to Taysom Hill in New Orleans. King has enticing physical tools and could develop into a backup quarterback, fitting what the Broncos are looking for in that regard.

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