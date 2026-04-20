Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft: A Blueprint to Address Every Need

The 2026 NFL draft is a few days away, and the Denver Broncos are in their final preparations for it. The Broncos have narrowed their search to six players at No. 62 overall, but they still have six other picks in this draft.

There is a possibility the Broncos could move up or down the board and use future picks to trade for a player. They could even trade a veteran away.

With the draft almost here, this is my final attempt at a full Broncos mock draft. There are so many ways they can go with how their roster is built.

The Broncos have options available to move around the board, and while a trade of some sort should be expected, there are none in this final mock draft. But there are several in my previous mock .

That being said, let's dive in!

Round 2, Pick 62: Jacob Rodriguez | LB | Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) drops in coverage. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This is a great linebacker class, and even with Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad re-signed, the Broncos still have a ton of questions at the position. Their depth is concerning, and they should have a plethora of options at 62 to help upgrade the room.

Rodriguez is a legit starter-quality linebacker. Sure, he has some concerns about his length and tackling, but his football IQ, instincts, and ability to generate takeaways are excellent.

Rodriguez answered questions about his athleticism through the draft process and has been impressive every step of the way. He would give Denver a starting-caliber linebacker with the potential to be a top-10 player at the position.

Round 4, Pick 108: Sam Roush | TE | Stanford

Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) breaks a tackle by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Zamari Stevenson (17). | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

There is a chance Roush goes earlier than this, but there are a lot of tight ends clumped together, and questions over his length and drops could see him plummet in the draft. He is a smart player with a high football IQ, great mass, and good athleticism for the position.

Roush's sub-31-inch arms are a concern as a blocker and as a receiver, as they limit his reach and catch radius. The drops as a receiver, where he has the second-highest drop rate among tight ends projected to be drafted in this class, is also a concern.

Roush's technique as a blocker is among the best, and he has still shown he can be a weapon in the passing game; drops can be worked on.

Round 4, Pick 111: Jonah Coleman | RB | Washington

Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Coleman isn’t a great athlete and doesn’t have the speed or quickness to be a threat every time he touches the ball. There is a chance he goes in the third round with how weak this running back class is, but teams have gravitated to the home-run threats, while those who aren’t have dropped some over the past few years.

Coleman is a powerful grind-it-out runner who can reliably get four yards per carry and help wear down defenses. On top of that, he is one of the better receiving backs in this class, with reliable routes and hands, and offers good ball security and pass protection. His biggest detriment is the lack of athleticism.

Round 5, Pick 170: Ar’maj Reed-Adams | IOL | Texas A&M

Aggies offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams answers questions from the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Ben Powers is in the final year of his deal , with his contract set to expire in early 2027. Denver has some options to replace him, including Nick Gargiulo and Alex Palczewski. Still, both of them have questions about their ability to do that, with Gargiulo’s recent injury and Palczewski being a bottom-10 guard when he filled in for Powers last year.

Reed-Adams is a natural replacement for Powers, with similar strengths and weaknesses. He has a solid foundation in his technique that needs some cleaning up, but he can also use work with the nutritionist and in the weight room to keep his weight in check.

Round 7, Pick 246: Nolan Rucci | OT | Pittsburgh

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Nolan Rucci (72) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This late, you are using your picks to get guys you want to sign as undrafted free agents who may not sign with you for one reason or another. The Broncos have loved their undrafted tackles over the years, but with what they have, Rucci may not choose to sign in Denver. As a draft pick, though, the issue is moot.

Rucci is a toolsy tackle who can play either side of the line, but needs to have those tools put together. The Broncos coaching staff has done well developing the tackles they have brought in previously, so they can be trusted in working to develop Rucci.

Round 7, Pick 256: Jackson Kuwatch | LB | Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks linebacker Jackson Kuwatch (33) against the Fresno State Bulldogs. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another developmental linebacker, Kuwatch has the tools but is still putting all the pieces together when you watch his tape. He can work as a downhill run defender and has the movement skills to play coverage, with improved play recognition and discipline.

In this mock, Denver already drafted Rodriguez as its third linebacker and a future starter, so Kuwatch would be a developmental depth piece who could compete for a roster spot on special teams.

Round 7, Pick 257: Carsen Ryan | TE | BYU

BYU Cougars tight end Carsen Ryan (20) catches a pass against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins shouldn’t keep the Broncos from adding another developmental player at the position, and Ryan has the tools and traits to be an all-around tight end who can block, catch, and align all over the formation.

While Ryan isn’t an explosive athlete, he has a good technical foundation in all phases and could work in the Broncos' offense to help raise the floor as a blocker and receiver as a direct upgrade over Krull and Adkins when it comes to their depth.

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