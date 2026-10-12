3 Alarming Takeaways From Broncos' 23-17 Win Over Chargers

It was frustrating, but the “Heart Attack Horsies” struck again, as the Denver Broncos managed to hold off the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium , 23-17.

Bolstered by an incredible defensive showing against a battered Chargers offense, Denver managed to sneak its way to a 3-2 start and keep pace in the AFC West. The Broncos' offense had several short fields to navigate and was in scoring position for the majority of the second half, but there were still a lot of issues.

We'll have film to watch tomorrow, but here are my three big instant takeaways from the Broncos' third win of the season.

Davis Webb Not to Blame For Bo Nix's Slump

Bo Nix runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't let the final score steer you wrong. Nix and the Broncos' offense were absolutely putrid against the Chargers.

Despite one long scoring drive in the second quarter that featured a fleeting look at a solid rushing attack, the Broncos couldn't execute in the passing game. Denver had five three-and-outs before the fourth-quarter scoring fest.

Outside of that long touchdown drive, Sean Payton's play-calling looked almost exactly the same as Davis Webb's in the first four games, with incredibly similar results. Webb was relieved of the play-calling duties last week, a scapegoat, it would seem.

Those fourth-quarter scores were all set up by Denver's incredible defensive play, including a strip-sack of Justin Herbert, a Brandon Jones interception, and a turnover on downs.

Denver had three fourth-quarter possessions starting inside the Chargers' 40-yard line and a fourth at their 41-yard line, so only coming away with 13 points is disappointing. Wil Lutz did miss a 42-yard field goal, but that drive started at the Chargers' 27-yard line, and the Broncos were only able to generate three yards.

That's not nearly good enough, especially with how poor and depleted the Chargers' defense was going into the game.

This was arguably the Broncos' worst offensive showing this year, and Payton called the plays. It's time for the offense to start executing on the field, and that's on the players.

But hey; at least Nix can now say he's defeated Justin Herbert head-to-head.

A Strong Showing Against the Run

Justin Strnad tackles Omarion Hampton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even without all of the takeaways in the fourth quarter, Denver's defense played one heck of a football game. The Chargers had one long drive coming out of halftime and an explosive 42-yard touchdown run by Kimani Vidal in the third quarter, hot on the heels of a Nix lost fumble and a big momentum change, but that's pretty much it.

Denver has had tackling issues in the run game all year, and Vidal's touchdown was just another example to point to. But overall, Denver's run defense played well.

The Chargers may have finished the game with 155 yards on the ground, but outside of the Vidal touchdown, they only had 113 yards on 33 carries. That's 3.2 yards per carry.

54 of those yards came via Herbert scrambles. Omarion Hampton only had 33 yards on his 14 carries, and Keaton Mitchell finished with 11 yards on six attempts. You can't play it much better than that.

No Pat Surtain II? No Problem

Jahdae Barron and Brandon Jones celebrate a takeaway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even without Surtain, Denver's secondary was incredible. Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine held it down on the boundary.

Abrams-Draine had an interception taken away due to his own pass-interference penalty, but otherwise went unnoticed for the majority of the game. He finished with three total tackles and broke up a pass.

Barron was awesome as a tackler in space and had a solid game in coverage as well. Having rarely seen the field to open the season, a lot of fans in Broncos Country were beginning to think that drafting him in the first round last year was a major mistake.

Barron gets to wave a finger in his doubter's direction.

The Broncos' secondary had a great day overall. Herbert only completed 14 passes on 24 attempts for 121 yards and a touchdown.

The veteran quarterback looked rattled at times and put his horrendous decision-making on full display, as best illustrated by his game-sealing interception thrown to Brandon Jones late in the fourth quarter. However, Herbert was playing behind a battered offensive line that played four rookies in place of starters, and he was without half of his receiving corps.

But good teams capitalize on such vulnerabilities. That's what the Broncos' defense did, sacking Herbert five times, taking the ball away thrice, and delivering Payton his first-ever win at SoFi Stadium as Denver's head coach.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!