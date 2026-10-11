Broncos vs. Chargers: How to Watch or Stream Sunday's AFC West Showdown

It's been a wild week at Denver Broncos HQ.

Losses in the Sean Payton era are few and far between, so last week's defeat was enough on its own to create some drama as the Broncos fell to 2-2. Then Payton decided to take the play-calling from offensive coordinator Davis Webb , and that storyline has dominated the headlines , airwaves, and podcasts since Wednesday.

Payton took back the play-calling because he believes it's in the Broncos' best interest, but I can't help but wonder how much of the drama of this past week has taken the focus off this trip to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Hopefully, Payton's veteran experience is enough to keep the Broncos' on task because he's 1-5 against the Chargers since arriving in Denver in 2023.

The Chargers may be 0-4, but that only makes them more dangerous. Desperation can be a powerful thing, and despite all the problems the Chargers have had this season, Jim Harbaugh is also a veteran coach who knows what he's doing; he'll have his players locked in and hellbent on breaking the ice in the win column against an AFC West rival.

I expect the Broncos' offense to be better with Payton at the helm, and that includes Bo Nix, but they've yet to win a game at SoFi Stadium. Denver can't look past the Chargers at what's coming to Denver next week on Thursday night.

If the best predictor of future outcomes is past outcomes, this AFC West throwdown is likely to be competitive. We've dropped our final Broncos-Chargers predictions and picks , and we'll be covering every single angle of this game leading up to kickoff, starting with all the info you'll need to watch the action, regardless of where you're located.

Broncos at Chargers | Week 5

Date : October 11

: October 11 Time : 1:05 p.m. PDT

: 1:05 p.m. PDT Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Local TV Channel: CBS Channel 4

Play-By-Play : Ian Eagle

: Ian Eagle Color Analyst : Ross Tucker

: Ross Tucker Sideline: Evan Washburn

#Broncos television coverage map for Week 5



Those in BLUE will get #DENvsLAC in the CBS late window pic.twitter.com/AV9i45Efcu — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) October 7, 2026

Keep in mind, streaming this game locally requires a subscription to either YouTubeTV or Paramount+.

With an NFL+ subscription, you can live stream local and primetime games on mobile and tablets. You also get NFL Network and live game audio. An NFL+ premium subscription includes NFL RedZone and full replays of games across devices.

Local Radio: KOA/850 AM | 94.1 FM

Play-By-Play : Dave Logan

: Dave Logan Color Analyst : Rick Lewis

: Rick Lewis Sideline: Susie Wargin

National Radio: Compass Media Network

Play-by-Play : Josh Lewin

: Josh Lewin Analyst: Steve Beuerlein

Broncos Uniform Combination

The Broncos will be in their Summit White jerseys and pants against the Chargers. It's the same uniform combo Denver rocked on the road at SoFi Stadium last year, too.

Broncos' Final Injury Report

Pat Surtain II lines up pre-snap. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss have been ruled out of this game . Everyone else is a full go.

Game Day Elevations

With Surtain and Moss down, the Broncos elevated two cornerbacks from the practice squad . Rookie Brent Austin and Sean Fresch Jr. will be making their NFL debuts.

The Broncos have Jahdae Barron, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Kris Abrams-Draine healthy and available, but Austin and Fresch will be dressed and ready for action if needed.

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