Broncos vs. Chargers: How to Watch or Stream Sunday's AFC West Showdown
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It's been a wild week at Denver Broncos HQ.
Losses in the Sean Payton era are few and far between, so last week's defeat was enough on its own to create some drama as the Broncos fell to 2-2. Then Payton decided to take the play-calling from offensive coordinator Davis Webb, and that storyline has dominated the headlines, airwaves, and podcasts since Wednesday.
Payton took back the play-calling because he believes it's in the Broncos' best interest, but I can't help but wonder how much of the drama of this past week has taken the focus off this trip to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Hopefully, Payton's veteran experience is enough to keep the Broncos' on task because he's 1-5 against the Chargers since arriving in Denver in 2023.
The Chargers may be 0-4, but that only makes them more dangerous. Desperation can be a powerful thing, and despite all the problems the Chargers have had this season, Jim Harbaugh is also a veteran coach who knows what he's doing; he'll have his players locked in and hellbent on breaking the ice in the win column against an AFC West rival.
I expect the Broncos' offense to be better with Payton at the helm, and that includes Bo Nix, but they've yet to win a game at SoFi Stadium. Denver can't look past the Chargers at what's coming to Denver next week on Thursday night.
If the best predictor of future outcomes is past outcomes, this AFC West throwdown is likely to be competitive. We've dropped our final Broncos-Chargers predictions and picks, and we'll be covering every single angle of this game leading up to kickoff, starting with all the info you'll need to watch the action, regardless of where you're located.
Broncos at Chargers | Week 5
- Date: October 11
- Time: 1:05 p.m. PDT
- Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Local TV Channel: CBS Channel 4
- Play-By-Play: Ian Eagle
- Color Analyst: Ross Tucker
- Sideline: Evan Washburn
Stream Local: YouTubeTV & Paramount+
Keep in mind, streaming this game locally requires a subscription to either YouTubeTV or Paramount+.
National Stream: NFL+ (Subscription Required)
With an NFL+ subscription, you can live stream local and primetime games on mobile and tablets. You also get NFL Network and live game audio. An NFL+ premium subscription includes NFL RedZone and full replays of games across devices.
Local Radio: KOA/850 AM | 94.1 FM
- Play-By-Play: Dave Logan
- Color Analyst: Rick Lewis
- Sideline: Susie Wargin
National Radio: Compass Media Network
- Play-by-Play: Josh Lewin
- Analyst: Steve Beuerlein
Broncos Uniform Combination
The Broncos will be in their Summit White jerseys and pants against the Chargers. It's the same uniform combo Denver rocked on the road at SoFi Stadium last year, too.
Broncos' Final Injury Report
Cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss have been ruled out of this game. Everyone else is a full go.
Game Day Elevations
With Surtain and Moss down, the Broncos elevated two cornerbacks from the practice squad. Rookie Brent Austin and Sean Fresch Jr. will be making their NFL debuts.
The Broncos have Jahdae Barron, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Kris Abrams-Draine healthy and available, but Austin and Fresch will be dressed and ready for action if needed.
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Chad Jensen is the Publisher of Denver Broncos On SI, the Founder of Mile High Huddle, and creator of the popular Mile High Huddle Podcast. Chad has been on the Denver Broncos beat since 2012 and is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.Follow ChadNJensen