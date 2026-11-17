Say what you will about Bo Nix, but he's a winner.

Despite all the shade Nix gets, nobody can take that away from the Denver Broncos' quarterback, especially after he led his team to a 7-2 start in the face of a gauntlet of tier-one defenses and top-gun quarterbacks in the first half of the season.

Nix's winning ways are nothing new. He delivered 10 wins as a rookie in 2024, snapping the Broncos' previous eight-year playoff drought.

In Year 2, Nix tied the Broncos' single-season record of 14 wins, dethroned Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as AFC West champions, and secured the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed. Alas, that magical 2025 campaign came to a crashing halt when Nix suffered a broken ankle on the third-to-last play of Broncos' 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Every Broncos fan can remember where he or she was when the Nix injury news broke. It was devestating.

Bouncing back from that ankle injury, which required two offseason surgeries, was arduous for Nix. His physical injury seemed to heal a bit faster than his psychological wounds, as his early-season struggles seemed to illustrate, but he still found ways to win against some of the NFL's best teams.

According to Gridiron Stats & Info , Nix and the Broncos have faced "the hardest schedule of opposing defenses" so far this season. That's why Nix and Denver's offense deserve the benefit of the doubt, and why optimism should reign supreme as the schedule opens up.

Despite that tough row to hoe, Nix finds himself among elite company in terms of winning percentage halfway through his third season. As Pro Football Focus illustrated in the graphic below, Nix currently ranks sixth all-time in winning percentage through a quarterback's first three seasons since the NFL merger (1966).

Only Lamar Jackson (.811), Dan Marino (.805), Patrick Mahomes (.774), Russell Wilson (.750), and Ben Roethlisberger (.725) had a better winning percentage thorugh their first three seasons than Nix currently does. And with the Broncos' schedule opening up dramatically after the bye, Nix will have the chance to climb well into the top-five in this statistical area.

Turning a Corner

Bo Nix breaks the pocket with his eyes downfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix wasn't quite himself to start the 2026 season, which was as concerning as it was disappointing . Despite his assurances that he was healthy, something between the ears seemed off, but his confidence and swagger returned with gusto after he rushed for a 62-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7.

BO NIX 62-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN



DENvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/sxC4uWF33r — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

Counting that game, Nix has exceeded the 200-yard passing mark in the three games leading into the bye. He's built up a nice head of steam for the stretch run.

The hesitancy and jumpiness in the pocket we saw from Nix over the first six games are gone, and he's playing with so much more confidence. The most exciting development? He's hunting with the football again , which will pay dividends coming out of the bye with Jaylen Waddle returning from a concussion.

Amid his early-season slump, as some Broncos fans and local media pundits began calling for Nix to be benched, he shrugged off the criticism and talked about his goal of "peaking" at the right time, which he just reemphasized on the Manning Cast — joining Peyton and Eli Manning — during Monday Night Football.

"I feel good about the spot we're in. Obviously, we've had a tough schedule thus far. We've played some really good teams, but we feel like there's a lot more out there for us that we can accomplish," Nix said on the Manning Cast.

"We don't feel like we're playing our best in certain spots, but it's a long season, and in my opinion, you definitely don't want to peak at the beginning. You want to be peaking as you're going into the playoffs, so we're 7-2, and we're in a good spot."

Bo Nix on the #ManningCast tonight talking to Peyton and Eli about how he feels about the #Broncos coming out of the bye week. And breaking a record held by Peyton. #BroncosCountry @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/6L8dhJv7rV — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) November 17, 2026

The Takeaway

The "Star Wars" numbers haven't necessarily been there for Nix, in terms of individual stats, and yet, he became the only quarterback in NFL history to pass for 7,500-plus yards and 50-plus touchdowns while winning 20-plus games in his first two seasons. So it's not as if he's turned in Tebow-esque statistical numbers.

Nix has already set many franchise and NFL records. His first three years have been unprecedented in Broncos history, and while it's a shame he suffered that ill-timed ankle injury on the doorstep of the Super Bowl, his hard work to get back for this season has already paid off.

The Broncos are in a great situation coming out of the bye. It feels like Denver is on a collision course with the Bills to decide the No. 1 seed, which could be decided when the two teams throw down on Christmas Day (Week 16) at Mile High.

The Broncos' bye came at a beneficial juncture this season. The NFL may have brutally frontloaded their schedule, but at least the Broncos' bye came at as close to the midway point of the season as it gets.

It's going to be fun watching Nix continue to stack wins down the stretch, as he looks to climb well into the top-five quarterbacks in winning percentage over his first three NFL seasons.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!