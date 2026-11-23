The Denver Broncos took care of business against the Las Vegas Raiders to move to 8-2 on the season.

The divisional victory put the Broncos back in the AFC West lead, owning the tiebreaker over the 8-2 Kansas City Chiefs, and vaulted Denver from the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff picture back to the No. 2 seed.

Coming off the bye, Sean Payton made some curious changes to personnel roles, much of which was designed to get more out of the running game. It worked.

Let's examine the Broncos' snap counts position by position to get a picture of Payton's thoughts and a feel for whose star is rising and falling. Bo Nix was the only quarterback to take the field for the Broncos, playing 100% of the offensive snaps, which amounted to 73 snaps.

Running Backs

Jonah Coleman runs for a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Coleman: 62

Adam Prentice: 17

Cody Schrader: 2

J.K. Dobbins: 1

Coleman has become The Guy ™, and while that had become the case before the bye, this game not only hammered it home, but it also painted a concerning picture for Dobbins. Coleman only missed nine offensive snaps, while Dobbins had just one.

The veteran did get a carry on his one snap, but it went for zero yards and we never saw him again on the field. As much as fans have to love seeing Coleman come alive and elevate this offense, the Dobbins situation is starting to feel like he's in the doghouse.

Coleman rushed for 111 yards on 24 carries, becoming the first individual Broncos running back to eclipse the century mark in 19 games. Dobbins was the last one to do it, in Week 8 of last season. Coleman also became the first Broncos rookie to rush for 100-plus yards and three touchdowns in a game since Clinton Portis in 2002.

It was cool to see Schrader finally get a touch on his third practice squad elevation of the season (a three-yard carry). Prentice saw one of his highest snap counts of the season, carrying once for three yards to move the chains.

Wide Receivers

Marvin Mims Jr. catches a 36-yard pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Courtland Sutton: 49

Pat Bryant: 40

Jaylen Waddle: 39

Troy Franklin: 24

Marvin Mims Jr.: 15

Sutton led in snap share, but he was only targeted twice and didn't catch either. He got banged up early in the game, though, so that might have had something to do with it.

Waddle had a disappointing outing, even though he finished with three grabs for 61 yards. His early-game drops killed one drive and forced the Broncos to settle for a field goal on another.

Bryant was solid, with three catches for 32 yards, while Franklin didn't catch either of his two targets, one of which was a Nix dime deep down the field that the third-year wideout failed to track over his shoulder, seeing it bounce off his helmet on third down.

Mims got in on the action with a great 36-yard catch on a flea-flicker. It was almost a touchdown, but he was ruled down less than a yard from the goal line. He also had an 11-yard rush.

Tight Ends

Evan Engram runs after the catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adam Trautman: 43

Evan Engram: 33

Nate Adkins: 30

Trautman caught one pass for a touchdown, but mostly served as a blocker. Engram had his best game of the season , catching six of eight targets for 74 yards to lead the team.

Adkins's 30 snaps were a season-high, but he wasn't his usual self in the blocking game. He did catch one pass for three yards, but dropped another.

Offensive Line

Matt Peart gets ready to huddle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garett Bolles: 73

Luke Wattenberg: 73

Quinn Meinerz: 73

Mike McGlinchey: 73

Matt Peart: 42

Ben Powers: 31

Alex Palczewski: 8

This time, we're going to drill down on the O-line because there was a shift. Payton decided to make a change at left guard, starting Peart there, and him with Powers.

It's hard to argue with the results, as the Broncos' ground game finally achieved lift-off, so I'd imagine this will be how the O-line rolls for the foreseeable future. Palczewski once again saw a handful of snaps in goal-line and short-yardage situations.

Defensive Line

Malcolm Roach and Zach Allen sack Fernando Mendoza. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Allen: 49

Malcolm Roach: 46

Sai’vion Jones: 25

D.J. Jones: 19

Tyler Onyedim: 14

Allen was a beast, once again. He affected Fernando Mendoza, and was stout against the run, finishing with a half-sack. Roach was also effective, notching four tackles and a sack.

It was interesting to see Sai'vion Jones get the third-most snaps among the D-linemen, but he didn't make a tackle and finished with just one pressure. He did, however, block a punt on special teams.

D.J. Jones had two tackles and two pressures as the nose tackle, while the rookie, Onyedim, dressed for only his second NFL game, earning four more snaps than his first, and finishing with two tackles.

Outside Linebackers

Nik Bonitto sacks Fernando Mendoza. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nik Bonitto: 47

Jonathon Cooper: 43

Que Robinson: 27

Dondrea Tillman: 23

Bonitto was a very active player in this game, but it didn't really translate to the box score. He finished with four pressures, though he did notch a half-sack, giving him five on the season, tied for the team lead with Allen. Bonitto was a liability against the run , unfortunately.

Cooper was much better, and his seven pressures and two sacks led the team. He also batted down a pass and finished with three tackles.

Robinson had his worst game of the season overall, and got burned one-on-one in coverage on a 68-yard touchdown catch by Ashton Jeanty on a well-designed and executed wheel route. Tillman notched one pressure with his 23 snaps, and on special teams, also blocked a punt.

Inside Linebackers

Alex Singleton tackles Ashton Jeanty. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Singleton: 70

Justin Strnad: 51

Singleton played 100% of snaps and turned in one of his better games of the season, finishing with a team-high 11 tackles and a sack. He gave up two completions on three targets for just 12 yards.

Strnad saw a lower snap share than usual, but he also had a good game, totaling six tackles. Like Singleton, he was targeted thrice, allowing two completions for 23 yards.

Cornerbacks

Ja'Quan McMillian intercepts a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Surtain II: 70

Riley Moss: 70

Ja’Quan McMillian: 54

Jahdae Barron: 13

Surtain and Moss joined Singleton as 100% snap-getters, though the former didn't have a great game, despite the Raiders' relative dearth of receiving threats. Surtain gave up three completions on six targets, including a touchdown, though I'm not sure that score was necessarily on him, and he tackled well, with four.

Moss also notched four tackles, and allowed just one completion on five targets for 14 yards. It was a great first game after getting paid for the fourth-year corner.

McMillian ended up making one of the biggest plays of the game to help seal the win, picking off Mendoza and returning it 35 yards to the house for the third pick-six of his young career. He was targeted nine times, though, allowing seven completions for 65 yards, 30 of which came after the catch. He mostly tackled well, though, finishing with eight.

Barron chipped in, but wasn't targeted in coverage. He finished with a tackle.

Safeties

Talanoa Hufanga communicates on the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Talanoa Hufanga: 69

Devon Key: 37

Taylor Rapp: 33

The Broncos had to get by without Brandon Jones again, but at least Hufanga was back on the field, though he looked a bit rusty. Hufanga finished with four tackles and didn't give up a completion on his one target.

Key and Rapp rotated in frequently. Key had two tackles, but allowed both of his two targets to be completed for 47 yards. Rapp, who was just signed to the active roster from the practice squad before the game, had two tackles.

Although Rapp wasn't credited with a target in coverage, he did force an incompletion on one play, laying a big hit on the receiver, but it doesn't get credit to him, I assume, because the ball was thrown behind the wideout and was perhaps deemed uncatchable. I'm not sure.

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