3 Wild Takeaways From Broncos' 28-24 Comeback Win Over Chiefs

You simply cannot make this up.

In a thrilling game, the Denver Broncos outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs in the most improbable fashion. Down by 11 points to start the fourth quarter, Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense scored two touchdowns, and the defense came away with a massive sack of Patrick Mahomes on fourth down to seal a 28-24 victory and take sole possession of first place in the AFC West.

My heart is still pounding. My blood pressure is through the roof. And I still cannot believe what we just witnessed.

What did we learn, though? Let's break down this week's key takeaways.

Bo Nix Did it Again

Bo Nix uncorks a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was frustrating in the second half. Denver's offense went three-and-out on three consecutive drives as the Chiefs started to pull away. But as quickly as the weather changed to start the fourth quarter, so did Bo and the offense.

Nix's performance in the fourth quarter over the course of his career has been nothing but magical. The throw he made to Adam Trautman on the first scoring drive in crunch time was absolutely insane.

This might be the second-best fourth-quarter comeback of Nix's career, behind only the 33-point display he had against the New York Giants last year. The stakes in this Broncos-Chiefs game meant so much more, making it one of the best finishes I have personally witnessed.

Nix finished the game 20-of-32 for 222 yards and a pair of 4th-&-Goal touchdown passes from the 1-yard line.

You may doubt the guy. But don't ever count him out.

Explosive Plays Killed the Broncos

Emmett Johnson jukes Taylor Rapp to score. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ending of that game was made even more insane due to a couple of explosive gains following the game-winning touchdown run by Jonah Coleman.

But those explosive gains weren't the only ones.

Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson absolutely destroyed the Broncos on Sunday. He had a 73-yard touchdown catch and run on a blown coverage, as well as another 38-yard reception in the second quarter, where he slipped a Justin Strnad tackle.

Johnson was also responsible for the 44-yard kickoff return that set the Chiefs on the last drive of the game.

It wasn't just Johnson. Known Bronco assassin Travis Kelce had a 27-yard reception on the final drive as well.

Denver's defense did a much better job in the tackling department this week against Kenneth Walker III and company, but they nearly lost the game by allowing as many explosives as they did.

Overall, the Broncos' defensive performance was rather impressive. Kansas City finished with 399 total yards, but over 100 of those yards came on two Johnson explosives. The Chiefs only ran the ball for 90 yards as a team, which was a triumph given what they did to Denver in Week 1.

Bye Bye, J.K. Dobbins?

J.K. Dobbins walks off the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rumors have been swirling about the Broncos looking to make a move at the running back position heading into the November 10 trade deadline, and it's not hard to see the shift in focus in the running back room as it stands.

Dobbins lost his starting job to Coleman, and it's blatantly obvious. Dobbins only ran the ball seven times for a paltry 13 yards and rarely saw the field in the second half.

Coleman out-carried Dobbins by four totes, looked more explosive in doing so, and the rookie's 53-yard reception to set up his second career rushing touchdown was incredible.

Given the remaining schedule and being in first place in the West, this is the time to make a move. Adding an explosive playmaker who can create for himself should be a key focus this week, and there are more than a few options on the table with Jonathan Taylor , Tony Pollard, and Breece Hall reportedly on the trade block.

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