5 Bold Predictions for How Broncos Beat Chiefs on Monday Night

The Denver Broncos are set to kick off the 2026 season on Monday Night Football, heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs .

The Broncos are looking to achieve their first-ever win at Arrowhead with Patrick Mahomes in the lineup , while the Chiefs are looking to make it clear that their star quarterback is back and ready to go after the injury he suffered last season.

History shows this will be a tough task for the Broncos. However, Denver is ready for it, as you'll see from this week's five bold predictions.

Jaylen Waddle Breaks 100 Receiving Yards

Jaylen Waddle makes haste. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The Broncos made a sizeable investment in Waddle, and he was the only major addition to the roster this past offseason. The Broncos felt they were a high-quality receiver away from winning it all, and they made moves to prove it internally.

In his first game in a Broncos uniform, Waddle sets off to prove the front office right by breaking the century mark in receiving yards, with at least one touchdown to go along with it.

J.K. Dobbins Breaks 100 Rushing Yards

J.K. Dobbins turns on the jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many Broncos fans like to say that if Bo Nix played against the New England Patriots, Denver would’ve been in the Super Bowl, but the same could be said for Dobbins. Dobbins has had rotten injury luck throughout his career, but upon returning to Denver on a two-year extension, he made a ' pinky promise ' to play all 17 games this season.

Such assurances aren't exactly magical, but Dobbins takes the first step toward fulfilling his promise with a big opener against a rebuilding Chiefs defense, finishing with north of 100 rush yards.

Patrick Mahomes Gets Sacks Seven Times

Nik Bonitto sacks Patrick Mahomes. | David Smith / IMAGO / Newscom World

Concerns about the Chiefs' offensive line, combined with this being Mahomes’s first game back since his multi-ligament knee injury, give the Broncos an edge.

Mahomes may not be the mover he normally is, and the Broncos can generate pressure. The Broncos have had plenty of success doing so against Mahomes over the past few years.

With this being his first game back, the Broncos finish seven of those pressures with a sack.

Kenneth Walker Held to Under 70 Rushing Yards

Kenneth Walker III warms up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Questions remain about the Broncos' rushing defense, but the Chiefs have injuries on their offensive line, with starting left tackle Josh Simmons ruled out, which opens the door.

The Broncos are trying to build a more consistent run defense and match the high level of execution they flashed at times last year. The Broncos had interest in Walker as a free agent, so they did their due diligence on his tape, and they use that to slow him down and force Mahomes to throw it.

Wil Lutz Hits a Field Goal of 55-Plus Yards

Wil Lutz celebrates a field goal at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lutz doesn’t have the strongest leg. Within 40 yards, though, he is almost automatic.

Beyond 40, it gets a little more questionable. Beyond 50? It's almost a surprise when Lutz makes it.

Throughout the preseason, there was some hype around Lutz showing more distance than in previous years, and he gets the chance to prove it with a big field-goal conversion from 55-plus yards.

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