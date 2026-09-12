Broncos-Chiefs Weather Forecast Comes Into Focus Ahead of MNF

The Denver Broncos' first game of the 2026 regular season is almost here.

The Broncos will travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. We've broken down the Broncos' keys to victory , the key matchups , sleepers — and we've gone around the table to get our staff's full predictions and picks .

We'll continue to monitor the practice report, with Saturday sure to provide the final injury report for Broncos-Chiefs. We're just days away from the Broncos finally breaking ground on the new season.

One thing we know about Broncos Country is that it travels. The Broncos boast one of the best fan bases in all of sports, and countless fans will be making the trip to be in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium to root the team on.

Here's what to expect weather-wise.

Broncos at Chiefs Weather Forecast

Broncos fans Bo-lieve at Arrowhead Stadium. | Michael Spomer / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Kickoff time : 7:05 p.m. CST

: 7:05 p.m. CST Location : Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO Temperature : 86°F

: 86°F Feels like : 92°F

: 92°F Rain Chance : 0%

: 0% Wind: 14 MPH from the south

I know some people define 'ideal football weather' as cold temperatures and maybe even some precipitation, whether it be rain, sleet, or snow. The Broncos had to play the AFC championship game in such conditions back in January, with temperatures in the teens and a blizzard decending on Mile High Stadium in the second half.

That's not ideal football weather, in my book. What the Broncos will get on Monday night in Kansas City is perfect.

Suffice it to say, unless the forecast changes or the wind picks up on game day, the conditions will be such to allow the fullness of the Broncos' offense to take flight. Beyond the Chiefs' defense and the mostly hostile crowd, there will be nothing that gets in the way of Bo Nix doing his thing.

The ground attack will be a huge part of Denver's game plan, with J.K. Dobbins making his first start since Week 10 of last season. Time will tell whether the Broncos dress rookie running back Jonah Coleman , but the signs are promising.

When it comes to the passing attack, Broncos Country is poised to see Jaylen Waddle fully unleashed against the Chiefs. Waddle can take the top off the defense, and the threat his speed poses to the Chiefs should open things up for the ground game and allow weapons like Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, and Evan Engram to get some favorable one-on-one matchups.

The Broncos are blessed to be returning all five of their starting offensive line, which bodes well for the run game and passing attack. And the weather won't stand in the way of the Broncos getting after it on offense.

But the same holds true for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense . The Broncos' defense will have to be ready to rock and roll against a Chiefs team that could be looking to throw it deep early and often to test Denver's vaunted secondary.

That's how I foresee the Chiefs trying to loosen things up in the box for new running back Kenneth Walker III. Time will tell whether I'm right and whether it works.

The Takeaway

Under the bright primetime lights of Monday Night Football, the Broncos will make their debut on the road in a night game that's forecasted to have perfect weather. If anything changes on the forecast front, we'll update this article.

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