Mile High Roundtable Makes Its Picks for Broncos-Chiefs on MNF

After months and months of waiting, the NFL season is finally here.

Denver Broncos fans have to go an extra day before finally seeing their team debut, but good things come to those who wait. The Broncos will travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football to kick off the 2026 season.

The Chiefs are never an easy task, so why not play them first on the schedule and rip off the Band-Aid? The Broncos wrested the AFC West crown from Kansas City last season, winning their 16th division title all-time and sweeping the Chiefs for the first time in more than a decade.

The Chiefs are looking to get back on the divisional horse, so to speak, after missing the playoffs last year. Patrick Mahomes is back from his multi-ligament knee injury, and so is Bo Nix, who underwent two offseason surgeries to repair a fractured ankle.

Nix is at 100% and champing at the bit . The Chiefs believe Mahomes is, too, or else they wouldn't be risking him against the NFL's back-to-back sack champions.

Nix is 3-1 all-time agains the Chiefs, and 1-1 against Mahomes head-to-head. Since arriving in Denver, head coach Sean Payton has had Andy Reid's number, reversing the years long dominance the Chiefs held over the Broncos between 2016 and 2022.

These two rivals not only know each other well, but also gear their rosters and much of their offseason strategy around vanquishing one another. The Broncos returned 90% of their 14-win roster from last season, while the Chiefs have many new faces.

How will it all shake out? Let's go around the Mile High Huddle roundtable to see how the Denver Broncos On SI staff foresee this AFC West showdown unfolding on primetime. As always, each staff writer's X handle is linked next to their name, so be sure to follow for some great Broncos conversation and coverage this season.

James Campbell ( @JamesC_MHH ): Both teams should be in the playoff conversation at season's end, and therefore, facing the Chiefs at Arrowhead in primetime figures to be a stern test for the Broncos. However, this is the type of game the Broncos need to win by playing well in all phases, and in a tight one, they just about do it. On offense, this win is driven by Nix establishing his connection with Jaylen Waddle, and the Broncos' defense generates consistent pressure against a beleaguered Chiefs offensive line and Mahomes recovering from his ACL/LCL injury.

Pick: Broncos 27, Chiefs 24

Keith Cummings ( @KeithC_NFL ): Recovering quarterbacks or not, Nix against Mahomes makes for serious box office viewing. It's possible that Nix has taken the throne away as the AFC West signal-caller most likely to make the Super Bowl. Mahomes is dealing with shaky blindside protection, so the Broncos' defense feasts while Nix throws a trio of touchdowns in a comfortable Broncos win.

Pick: Broncos 27, Chiefs 13

Carl Dumler ( @CarlDumlerMHH ): The Broncos are catching the Chiefs at a good moment with their left tackle injured, offensive line a bit shaky, and Mahomes coming off a serious knee injury. It's never easy to win at Arrowhead, but the Broncos' offense gets the run game going, building a bit of a lead, which allows the defense to pin its ears back and make life difficult for Mahomes. J.K. Dobbins has himself a 100-yard game, and the Broncos win this one from the get-go.

Pick: Broncos 24, Chiefs 13

Chad Jensen ( @ChadNJensen ): If the best predictor of future outcomes is past outcomes, this Broncos-Chiefs matchup will go down to the wire and be decided by a single score. But what will the complexion of this game be? With Davis Webb calling the plays, Nix and the Broncos' offense get off to a strong start, testing the Chiefs' relatively new secondary with aplomb. Nik Bonitto capitalizes on going against an undrafted rookie left tackle, sacking Mahomes twice, but the Chiefs get their licks in as Kenneth Walker III proves difficult to bottle up. In the end, a Wil Lutz field goal is not blocked, sailing through the uprights to put the Broncos at 1-0.

Pick: Broncos 23, Chiefs 20

Nick Kendell ( @NickKendellMHH ): The Broncos are the better team. Kansas City has question marks in the secondary and is playing names out of a hat at offensive tackle. Unless Mahomes pulls a genie out of a hat, Denver is gonna win this one on the road. The Broncos deliver a Week 1 win at Arrowhead to kick off the season in the right direction.

Pick: Broncos 20, Chiefs 16

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL): Considering how sloppy Week 1 tends to be, I don’t anticipate a blowout from either side. If anything, this could be a lower-scoring, primarily defensive battle that comes down to the fourth quarter. Both teams will try extensively to establish the run. In the end, Nix’s clutchness is the difference; Denver survives its road trip and extends its winning streak over the AFC West rival.

Pick: Broncos 23, Chiefs 17

Nik Bonitto sacks Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium. | David Smith / IMAGO / Newscom World

Bob Morris ( @BobMorrisSports ): The Chiefs are likely to be without left tackle Josh Simmons, while the Broncos have all 53 active players healthy and fully practicing . Mahomes is still a quality quarterback, but he may not be at full strength. Expect the Broncos' defense to capitalize while the offense takes advantage of enough plays to come through with a win at KC.

Pick: Broncos 23, Chiefs 16

Lance Sanderson ( @LanceS_MHH ): Elite quarterbacks have a tendency to find quality matchups to exploit in the passing game and, oftentimes, pick on rookie cornerbacks. I want to see Nix do just that while targeting Waddle every time he faces off against Chiefs top-10 pick Mansoor Delane. Denver has an advantage at nearly every position group on the field, and it should dismantle the Chiefs at Arrowhead to open the season. This needs to be a statement game. Leave no doubt.

Pick: Broncos 27, Chiefs 16

Erick Trickel ( @ErickTrickel ): Even after the season the Broncos just had, they still have an underdog mentality, as many media analysts are projecting them to regress this season, with the Chiefs rising back up. The Broncos have a chance to say 'not this year' on Monday night and prove that the division is still theirs. With an early win against a divisional opponent, before an onslaught of tough NFC West opponents, Denver sends a clear message.

Pick: Broncos 24, Chiefs 16

Dylan Von Arx ( @DylanVonArxMHH ): The Broncos can take their first step toward retaining the AFC West crown by defeating the Chiefs on Monday. With Mahomes coming off knee injury and an undrafted rookie defending his blindside, the Broncos' defense should be dominant. Nix will pick apart the Chiefs' defense, throwing two touchdown passes to Waddle.

Pick: Broncos 24, Chiefs 17

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