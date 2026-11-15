5 Broncos Veterans Whose 2027 Futures Are Suddenly in Doubt

The Denver Broncos have a handful of veterans whose future may be in question after this season, even though they're under contract next year, and in some cases, beyond.

The Broncos aren’t in a bad salary-cap situation, with $29.5 million in cap space projected in 2027. However, that 2027 figure accounts for just 38 players under contract, so some of that cap space will be taken up by players signed to futures contracts after this season ends.

The Broncos also have some players with expiring contracts they might want to extend, as well as restricted free agents to decide on, so they will need to find ways to clear cap space for 2027.

With that imperative in mind, there are five Broncos whose 2027 contract status is currently in question, three of whom might be asked to convert base salary into incentives. One is trending toward being released, while another's future is dependent on a criminal case against him that is still pending.

Let's break each one down.

Mike McGlinchey | OT

Mike McGlinchey looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McGlinchey's run blocking has always been reliable, but pass protection is his weakness. He was good overall in 2025, but his play has slipped this season .

The Broncos have already shown they will renegotiate with an offensive lineman in the final year of his contract, as they did with left guard Ben Powers . But Powers missed much of 2025 with a biceps injury, while McGlinchey has played all but four games since joining the Broncos in 2023.

Also, the Broncos aren't in a great position regarding potential McGlinchey replacements already on the roster. Alex Palczewski has some experience at right tackle, but now seems to be viewed as a guard, while Frank Crum — who's been on injured reserve all season — may be better suited to the left side of the line.

Still, there's a chance the Broncos will approach McGlinchey about reducing his $16.99 million base salary and converting some of it into incentives. Even if they don't, the Broncos need to draft an offensive tackle who can eventually compete for the right tackle job.

D.J. Jones | DL

D.J. Jones warms up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones has been a solid player for most of his time with the Broncos, but it's fair to ask whether he's worth the $12.235 million base salary he's due in 2027.

I've previously suggested that Jones is a candidate to have his base salary converted into incentives next season. His play this season hasn't been bad, but the Broncos have more depth on the defensive line, with Malcolm Roach and Tyler Onyedim — both younger players — being good against the run.

As evidenced by his four sacks this season, Roach is also a good pass rusher, while Onyedim has potential there.

It might make sense to approach Jones about renegotiating his base salary to convert it into incentives, but his play hasn't reached the point where the Broncos would have to cut him if he doesn't renegotiate.

Courtland Sutton | WR

Courtland Sutton celebrates with Bo Nix. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sutton is due a $19.325 million base salary for 2027, $10 million of which will become fully guaranteed if he's on the roster on March 10, 2027. The Broncos already chose not to exercise his option bonus for 2026 , with that money being paid out as base salary instead.

The option-bonus decision might indicate the Broncos are prepared to move on from Sutton in 2027 if it comes down to that. It doesn't help that at the midway point, he's on pace for a career-low season, with just 25 receptions on 46 targets for 266 yards (10.6 avg) and two touchdowns.

A straight cut would free $10.225 million in cap space, with a $15.85 million dead-money charge, while a post-June 1 designation would free up $20 million (but not until after June 1), with $6.075 million dead. A trade can't be ruled out, but a trade would take immediate effect on the salary cap.

In Sutton's case, it would make sense to ask him to convert some of his base salary into incentives in exchange for more than $10 million becoming fully guaranteed. That would free up some space and still allow the Broncos to easily move on from him in 2028.

J.K. Dobbins | RB

J.K. Dobbins looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dobbins signed a two-year extension during the offseason, but he hasn't played well. Between his play and the Broncos' other running back injuries, the team explored trading for a running back before last week's deadline.

As things stand, this will be the easiest decision the Broncos will make in 2027. Cutting Dobbins would free $8 million in cap space with just a $2 million dead-money charge.

An offseason trade can't be ruled out, but if it doesn't happen, all signs point to Dobbins being released.

Jonathon Cooper | OLB

Jonathon Cooper reacts to a big play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper missed six games on the commissioner's exempt list due to a criminal case he was charged with this past summer, but he's still awaiting trial. His trial was postponed, and he was activated ahead of Week 7.

Cooper's outlook depends on what happens in the jury trial. If he's found guilty, the Broncos may opt to release him, likely with a post-June 1 designation, to save $13.5 million in cap space with a $4.055 million dead-money charge.

If Cooper is exonerated, the Broncos will likely keep him. If that's how it shakes out, Denver is unlikely to ask him to renegotiate his salary.

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