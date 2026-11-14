Broncos' Season Has Exposed a New 2027 First-Round Draft Priority

At 7-2, the Denver Broncos are enjoying a well-earned bye week .

The Broncos remain one of the NFL's deepest and most talented rosters, but halfway through the 2026 season, some of the holes have become obvious. This team could use reinforcements and upgrades at tight end, inside linebacker, safety, and running back.

But offensive tackle may be rising to the top of the Broncos' list of needs, especially as it pertains to the first round of next year's draft. NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo seems to be evolving on this subject, going from projecting Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson in several of his most recent mock drafts to offensive tackle.

Projecting the Broncos to be picking at No. 29 overall (as it currently stands), Melo mocked Texas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby to the Mile High City.

"Texas left tackle Trevor Goosby now faces a complicated pre-draft process after suffering a season-ending knee injury. The Denver Broncos can afford to be patient, but need an eventual successor for the aging Garret Bolles. With Mike McGlinchey underperforming, the Broncos could address both offensive tackle spots," Melo wrote .

Goosby's Resume

Trevor Goosby looks on. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds, Goosby would step in as the biggest and likely the longest tackle on the Broncos' roster. For his size, he's extremely athletic, and balances that with a fair amount of power.

Goosby was named first-team All-SEC last year, which is no mean feat in that Conference, and has been Arch Manning's blind-side protector at Texas. Goosby has played in some big games and has excelled against quality opponents.

As a red-shirt senior, this will be Goosby's last collegiate season. It will be interesting to see how he tests at the 2027 NFL Combine. He could go earlier in the draft than No. 29 overall.

Why OT Is a Need

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles (72) and right tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Both Bolles and McGlinchey are well on the wrong side of 30. At 34, Bolles is still performing at an All-Pro level , and while he's getting up there, he's actually young for his age, given his late foray into football after serving a two-year LDS mission.

Meanwhile, McGlinchey will turn 32 in January. He's never been an All-Pro-caliber talent, but up until this season, he's been a competent and reliable right tackle.

That has changed rather dramatically this season. McGlinchey's run blocking has devolved and as a pass protector, he's become a liability for Bo Nix.

Bolles isn't showing any signs of slowing down. With McGlinchey, though, alarm bells have to be ringing at Broncos HQ — so much so that it wouldn't completely shock me if the coaches were to make a change at right tackle during the bye and give Alex Palczewski a crack at the job.

It's unlikely to happen, given McGlinchey's $23.775 million cap hit — the highest on the team this year — and his leadership. Teams often fall prey to the sunk-cost fallacy, where the highest-paid players simply have to play, and the Broncos aren't immune to this flawed line of thinking.

He may not be a team captain, but McGlinchey is very much a leader that guys look to on offense, and that will always factor into any conversation about potentially benching him.

The Takeaway

The Broncos started thinking ahead by drafting Kage Casey in the fourth round earlier this year, anticipating the coming departure of left guard Ben Powers. Denver's center situation isn't great, with Luke Wattenberg playing poorly on a second contract and backup Alex Forsyth hitting free agency after this year, so it wouldn't be a shock to see the team prioritize interior offensive line in the draft.

If you're going to invest a first-round pick, though, it should be offensive tackle; a position that Denver hasn't drafted since Bolles in 2017. Casey was a career tackle at Boise State, but the Broncos drafted him to play guard.

As we inch closer to draft season, fans will likely be pounding the table for a tight end, running back, or linebacker, but don't be surprised if the Broncos finally go back to the offensive tackle well in Round 1.

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