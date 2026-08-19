5 Broncos Vets Who Could Become Free Agents on Cutdown Day

When the Denver Broncos have to cut their roster down to 53 players later this month, most of them will be placed on waivers. That means there is a chance that another team can claim the player off waivers — but it's a chance a team like the Broncos must take if they want to re-sign any of those players to the practice squad.

However, there will be a handful of players who won’t go through waivers but will be straightforward cuts due to their veteran experience. These players will be immediately free to sign with any team but can also re-sign to their current team's practice squad after 53-man rosters are finalized.

The rule on waivers versus cuts is simple: Any player who has accrued three or fewer seasons is subject to waivers, but once a player has accrued his fourth season, he is an outright cut who doesn’t go through waivers.

An accrued season is defined as a player being on a team’s full-pay status for at least six games, whether on the 53-man roster, injured reserve, or the Physically Unable to Perform list. In the last case, the PUP list applies only to players recovering from injuries related to football practices or games.

The Broncos have five players on the roster bubble who will not be subject to waivers. Let’s look at those players and their chances of making the final roster.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey | WR: Six Accrued Seasons

Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (5) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams (23) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Humphrey has been with the Broncos for part or all of the past three seasons. He’s mostly been a practice squad player, but he has seen plenty of game time due to game-day elevations and as a replacement for players lost to injury.

Humphrey remains with the team primarily for his blocking ability and his familiarity with Sean Payton. Humphrey is unlikely to make the final roster unless the Broncos keep six receivers, but if he doesn’t make the 53-man roster, he'll likely stick around and accept a spot on the practice squad.

Matt Peart | OL: Six Accrued Seasons

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Matt Peart (79) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Peart signed with the Broncos in 2024 on a one-year deal to be the swing tackle, then got a two-year extension in 2025. He missed the bulk of 2025 because of injury and renegotiated his salary for 2026 .

As things currently stand, Peart is fighting to keep a spot on the 53-man roster, as the Broncos like Frank Crum and undrafted rookie Tyler Miller played well in the preseason opener . If Crum and Miller are retained in some capacity, there may not be a spot for Peart if he’s cut.

Sam Ehlinger | QB: Five Accrued Seasons

Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ehlinger signed with the Broncos in 2025 and spent time on both the practice squad and the 53-man roster. He opted to re-sign with the team during the offseason .

The preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons showed that Jarrett Stidham has a firm grasp on the backup QB job, so Ehlinger might be cut to allow the Broncos to keep other players on the 53-man roster. But Ehlinger has indicated he likes playing for the coaching staff, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he accepts a spot on the practice squad.

Tycen Anderson | S: Four Accrued Seasons

The Broncos signed Anderson as a free agent this offseason , with the expectation that he would provide depth and special teams help. In the preseason opener, he didn’t stand out on defense but did good things on special teams.

While it would be a surprise if Anderson was cut, his status depends on his play in the next two preseason games and on whether the Broncos keep five safeties. If things don’t work out for him, he might be prepared to look elsewhere rather than stick around on the practice squad.

Calvin Throckmorton | OG: Four Accrued Seasons

Denver Broncos guard Calvin Throckmorton (76) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Throckmorton has spent multiple seasons on the Broncos' practice squad with a few call-ups to the active roster. Originally with the New Orleans Saints, Throckmorton is a player Payton knows well.

Throckmorton took a lot of snaps at center in the preseason opener and handled the duties well. That might give him a chance to make the active roster, but if the math doesn’t work out to keep him there, he may want to re-sign to the practice squad after the final roster cuts.

The Takeaway

Among these five players, Anderson would be the safest bet to make the 53-man roster, so the practice squad may not come into play. The other four will depend on how the Broncos prioritize positions and other players for the final roster.

Throckmorton, Humphrey, and Ehlinger are the most likely practice squad additions among the remaining veterans, but one can’t rule out at least one making the 53-man roster. Peart, though, is the player most likely to move on, given where things stand with the offensive line right now.

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