5 Broncos Who Could Catch the Jaguars Sleeping in Week 2

The Denver Broncos had a disappointing start to the season, dropping their opener to the Kansas City Chiefs in a pitiful performance. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a big win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Broncos want to get back on track in Week 2, but they also want revenge for their late-season loss to the Jaguars last season.

In this Week 2 matchup, several Broncos could be considered sleepers after the season opener, as the whole team practically imploded in the loss. These five players are flying under the radar, and each is critical for different reasons.

J.K. Dobbins | RB

J.K. Dobbins runs against the Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos chose to go a little cheaper at running back and stick with the often-injured back, giving Dobbins eight carries against the Chiefs, with only three in the first half. He isn’t a sleeper with impact potential for any reason involving the Jaguars — but because the Broncos have to get the ground game going early.

Dobbins had a solid second half in Kansas City with his five carries. It was a coaching-staff failure that he had only eight total totes.

If RJ Harvey is unable to play with his hamstring injury, Dobbins's usage will be critical to the Broncos' game plan.

Evan Engram | TE

Evan Engram looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Engram was one of the few players on offense who actually had a solid game against the Chiefs, and he caught Denver's lone touchdown. It was a great play design and showed there is still a way to use Engram the way Davis Webb wants to in this offense.

Engram not only scored the lone touchdown, but he also had the most receiving yards, tied for the second-most targets, and the most receptions against the Chiefs.

Justin Strnad | LB

Justin Strnad celebrates an interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos' linebacker play was abysmal against the Chiefs, and it wasn't just Alex Singleton . Strnad was just as bad and problematic for the defense as Singleton, and in some ways even more so.

Denver needs better tackling and linebacker play overall, especially given how shifty the Jaguars' top running back, Bayshul Tuten, can be after he tied for the NFL's most forced missed tackles in Week 1. With Tuten’s play style, Strnad takes center stage in this matchup, more so than Singleton.

Malcolm Roach | DL

Malcolm Roach wonders what's up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver’s defensive line was pitiful against the Chiefs, but Zach Allen and Roach had the few splash plays. Over the past couple of seasons, Roach has been a spark plug for the Broncos' defense, delivering a big play when they needed one.

After disappointing debuts from D.J. Jones and Eyioma Uwazurike in the opener, Denver should lead with its rotation and try to get some spark plays from Roach, especially given his strong Week 16 performance against the Jaguars last year.

Jeremy Crawshaw | P

Jeremy Crawshaw punts at Arrowhead. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crawshaw was one of the NFL's best punters in Week 1, flipping fields a few times and dropping some good coffin-corner punts to put the Chiefs in bad yardage situations, though the Broncos' defense didn’t capitalize.

With how good the Jaguars' offense can be, the Broncos may be looking to Crawshaw to do much the same and hope their defense can capitalize this time around.

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