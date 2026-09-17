Alex Singleton's Agent Blasts Broncos Media in Scathing Public Rebuke

Alex Singleton's agent is not happy with the narrative surrounding his client coming out of Week 1.

In the Denver Broncos' 31-10 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Singleton finished with a team-high 16 tackles. But the veteran linebacker and team captain also missed several tackles , a chronic issue for the entire Broncos' defense that night.

The Broncos missed 28 tackles against the Chiefs, the most in a single game in Next Gen Stats ' database , which led to 247 yards after contact. The Chiefs totaled 392 total yards, but 63% of them came after missed tackles. If the Broncos tackle, the Chiefs finish with around 150 yards of offense.

With the stage set thusly, Singleton's agent, Paul Sheehy of Pro Star Sports, took to X on Thursday to put the Broncos media sphere on blast for what he calls "ignorance" and "incompetence."

"The level of sheer ignorance of Broncos bloggers and self proclaimed 'journalists' continues to amaze and has never been higher. I get it, rage baiting a passionate fan base gets clicks, but it doesn't take away from the ignorance or incompetence on display," Sheehy posted.

The level of sheer ignorance of Broncos bloggers and self proclaimed "journalists" continues to amaze and has never been higher. I get it, rage baiting a passionate fan base gets clicks, but it doesn't take away from the ignorance or incompetence on display. — Paul Sheehy (@ProStarSports) September 17, 2026

If I'm Singleton, I wouldn't want my agent to kick the hornet's nest and prolong this storyline. It's Thursday, so the general media focus and news cycle now turn to the next game, which, for the Broncos, is a home stand against the Jacksonville Jaguars .

Sheehy's post only keeps Week 1's negative coverage alive. If that's what he wanted, well, he got it as the comments under his X post and this very article illustrate.

Truth About Singleton

Alex Singleton attempts to tackle Emmett Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos just re-signed Singleton to a two-year, $15 million deal this past offseason. It was Singleton's third contract in Denver.

Singleton will be turning 33 in December, and he looked like an aging player on the wrong side of 30 in the Broncos' season-opening loss. At the same time, he was very productive, although only five of his 16 tackles were solo.

As a team captain and defensive signal-caller, Singleton is looked to as a leader. He always leads by example, and that held true at Arrowhead Stadium with the missed tackles, ironically. He missed several, and so did nearly everybody else on defense.

However, the Broncos view Singleton as an important player. After the game, he assured fans that Denver will work on its shockingly bad tackling this week and "be fine."

"Yeah, we're gonna be fine," Singleton said post-game . "We're gonna work on it this week; we're going to do what we need to do, and we're gonna be fine."

I believe him. It's impossible for an NFL defense to be that bad at tackling in back-to-back games, let alone a unit as talented and experienced as the Broncos.

I mostly chalk up Monday night's tackling woes to the lack of live-bullet exposure the Broncos' first-teamers got in the preseason. They played a little, but easily the least amount since Sean Payton became head coach.

The Takeaway

Singleton's agent is standing up for his client. I understand the sentiment, but I doubt the wisdom of doing so, especially on a Thursday when the page is turning to Week 2 in the news cycle.

There's now even more scrutiny on Singleton to bounce back in Week 2. I expect that he will, along with the defense. But if not, it could get truly ugly.

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