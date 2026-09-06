5 Broncos Whose Roles Changed the Most This Summer

The times they are a-changin' in Denver.

After eight straight years of missing the playoffs, the Denver Broncos have qualified for the postseason in back-to-back campaigns under head coach Sean Payton. The Broncos tied a franchise-best record with 14 wins last season, winning their 16th AFC West title, securing the No. 1 playoff seed, and advancing to the conference championship game.

We all know the Broncos would have advanced to the Super Bowl had Bo Nix not suffered his catastrophic broken ankle in his victorious performance over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. For that reason and more, the Broncos are looking to make up for lost time.

On the heels of such a successful season, the Broncos made it a priority to retain most of their 14-win roster. Outside of their draft class, the Broncos only made two offseason additions, acquiring Jaylen Waddle via trade and signing free-agent safety Tycen Anderson.

Despite the Broncos returning roughly 90% of their 2025 snaps, this summer showed us that things have changed for a few incumbent players, some for the better and some for the worse. Let's take a look at five Broncos whose roles changed most this summer.

Pat Bryant | WR

Pat Bryant lines up vs. the Patriots. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

While we're yet to see an official depth chart, all signs point to Bryant having laid claim to the Broncos' No. 3 receiver job. He had a phenomenal camp, and when the preseason rolled around, he didn't play much because the Broncos treated him like a starter.

The Broncos will utilize all the receivers they dress on gameday, but beyond Waddle and Courtland Sutton, Bryant is poised to get the most snaps. With Sutton getting several veteran rest days and Waddle missing about a week of camp with a soft-tissue injury, Bryant benefited greatly by getting all those snaps with Nix.

Nix obviously has experience throwing to Bryant, but the young quarterback seems to have established a much stroner bond with the second-year receiver. Nix will not hesitate to go Bryant's way on game day, and what's more, he'll look for him as target, with confidence.

There's a reason Payton named Bryant as a potential breakout player this year.

Troy Franklin | WR

Troy Franklin warms up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When one player wins, oftentimes, another loses. Such was the case for Franklin this season, but it's not all because of Bryant. The second the Broncos traded for Waddle, every receiver not named Sutton was pushed at least one spot down the depth chart.

However, as the Broncos' No. 2 receiver last year, Franklin had an equal opportunity to win the No. 3 receiver job, but he was outplayed in camp by the rising Bryant. So, in Franklin's case, he may have been pushed two spots down the depth chart since the 2025 season ended.

Franklin's opportunities may be fewer this year, but it sounds like the Broncos still value him and have a plan to make use of his skill set. There's no receiver in Denver with more experience playing with Nix than Franklin, and that should serve him when he does get his opportunities in Year 3, even if they are diminished somewhat compared to last season, when he finished with 104 targets.

Eyioma Uwazurike | DL

Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uwazurike was a rotational player on the Broncos' defensive line last season, and he impressed the Broncos — so much so that when John Franklin-Myers's contract expired, the team didn't even make an attempt to re-sign the starter. Initially, it appeared the Broncos planned to fill JFM's starting job with Malcolm Roach, but it was Uwazurike who started in the preseason.

In truth, both Uwazurike and Roach will be part of the post-JFM picture at that defensive end spot opposite the All-Pro Zach Allen. But the Broncos appear set to give Uwazurike the first bite at the apple to start.

The two players will likely rotate, with one getting the early-down snaps and the other the pass-rushing snaps. I would have thought that Denver had Roach in mind for the early-down stuff, with Uwazurike as the pass rusher, based purely on what defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said during OTAs.

This situation could change. We don't know for sure that Uwazurike won the starting job, but that's how it's looking on the doorstep of the regular-season opener. It's just in the nick of time, too, as the 2022 fourth-round pick is entering a contract year.

Jonah Elliss | OLB

Jonah Elliss and Nik Bonitto discuss a play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elliss had a phenomenal summer. And with Jonathon Cooper starting the season on the commissioner's exempt list , Elliss will be called upon to start opposite Nik Bonitto.

Elliss was a 2024 third-round pick, and the Broncos have been searching for ways to get him on the field more in Year 3, even considering playing him at inside linebacker in certain packages. Then Cooper made that push much easier on the Broncos by getting arrested twice in June, and now he's facing a criminal trial and suspension.

Elliss appears to be more than ready to step up and fill Cooper's starting shoes. Elliss has been a rotational player through his first two years, but this is an opportunity he's focused on capitalizing on.

If Elliss is even half the player the Broncos believe he is, it could make for some awkward decisions when Cooper is finally cleared to return. If Elliss and Bonitto are rolling, will the Broncos simply plug Cooper back into the starting lineup?

Time will tell, but Elliss went from being a depth rusher to a starter this year, even if it appears to be temporary at first glance. Give the right player such an opportunity, and he'll take it and run with it without looking back, even if it means leaving the other guy in the dust.

Carpe diem. Seize the day.

Tyler Badie | RB

Tyler Badie runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Badie was Denver's No. 3 running back last season, but he made the 53-man roster last week by the skin of his teeth. According to Payton, the decision to go with Badie over Jaleel McLaughlin or Cody Schrader came down to "the kicking game." Badie contributes on special teams in multiple ways, including as a kick returner.

In the running back room, Badie is likely to bring up the rear behind J.K Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and the rookie Jonah Coleman. The rookie is poised to be the No. 3 back, although how much he'll play this season remains to be seen.

In terms of moving the needle on offense, Coleman has tremendous potential to help the Broncos, even in a depth role. Any time he touches the ball, good things happen.

Badie has long been relegated to a third-down role due to his receiving and pass protection ability. It just so happens that Coleman thrives in those areas, too, and he's a much more proficient runner, with burst, vision, and no shortage of power.

All this being said, it'll be interesting to see who the Broncos dress on game day. They'll never dress four running backs, so will that third spot be allocated to the guy who can help them most on offense, even knowning he's third in the pecking order, or will it go to the guy who can contribute on special teams?

If the third and final running back to dress is anyone other than Coleman, suffice it to say, I'll have some deep concerns, but given the curious decisions the Broncos made at the final roster cut-downs, I won't be completely surprised if it's Badie, strictly due to his special teams value.

Fingers crossed that the coaches don't see it that way, and that Coleman is set to dress and contribute out of the gates.

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